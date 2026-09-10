Madhya Pradesh to connect 75% gram panchayats by bus, plans 15,000 public buses under Mobility Vision 2030

The Madhya Pradesh government is organising the Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 to develop a modern, safe, accessible and environment-friendly public transport system while creating opportunities for investment, employment and industry.

Transport experts, private bus operators, industry representatives and policymakers from across the country will discuss ways to strengthen passenger transport and help prepare a roadmap aligned with future requirements. A key objective is to connect 75% of the state’s gram panchayats with bus services and improve rural connectivity.

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15,000 buses and expanded electric mobility network Under Mobility Vision: 2030, Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited plans to operate more than 15,000 modern public buses across the state. The network is expected to provide safe travel to more than 30 lakh passengers every day. More than 180 modern bus stands, terminals and depots will also be redeveloped.

The summit will focus on clean fuels and electric buses to reduce carbon emissions. Currently, 96 PM e-buses and 120 intercity buses are operational. Over the next six months, 486 PM e-buses and 34 intercity buses will be added. The target is to increase the number of electric buses to 1,100 by 2027.

Modern charging depots with 100-bus capacity and solar infrastructure are being developed. The initiative is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 70,000 tonnes.

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Safety, technology and private participation Under Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, buses will be monitored through an Intelligent Transport Management System. Advanced command-and-control centres will be established in Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited and its seven subsidiary companies to monitor operations, locations, timings and other activities in real time.

Women’s and children’s safety has been given priority. Buses will be equipped with seven CCTV cameras, panic buttons and real-time vehicle location tracking systems. Passenger information systems, technical training for drivers and quick grievance-redressal mechanisms will also support safer and timely travel.

The government plans to strengthen private participation through a PPP model with transparent contracts and incentive schemes. Private operators will receive support to reduce revenue leakage, increase non-fare revenue from advertising and cargo services, and use modern depots and terminals.

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The summit is expected to attract investment in bus operations, vehicle manufacturing, electric mobility, charging infrastructure and technical services, generating employment and self-employment opportunities. Interested participants can register online until noon on September 10, 2026.