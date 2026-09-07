Madhya Pradesh to hold passenger transport summit in Indore on September 11-12

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said passenger safety and green mobility will remain key priorities as the state expands its modern mobility infrastructure.

The Yatri Parivahan Vision Summit-2026 will be held in Indore on September 11 and 12, with the government seeking to develop a roadmap for a convenient, sustainable and environment-friendly passenger mobility system.

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In a message on X, Yadav said the state was committed to ensuring comfortable, reliable and convenient mobility for passengers. He also highlighted the potential role of public-private partnerships in making public services more modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Experts to discuss expansion of passenger services The summit will bring together experts, investors and policymakers to deliberate on the expansion and strengthening of the Mukhyamantri Sugan Parivahan Seva.

Discussions will also examine how public-private partnerships can contribute to the initiative and help improve passenger transport infrastructure and services. The government is expected to use the platform to identify opportunities for collaboration and investment in the sector.

The summit comes as Madhya Pradesh seeks to strengthen its passenger mobility network while incorporating sustainability and technology into transport planning.

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Focus on safety and green mobility The event will also focus on identifying new opportunities for greener mobility, improving passenger safety and enhancing connectivity.

Yadav said the summit would help develop a concrete roadmap for the future of passenger mobility in Madhya Pradesh. The state government is looking to attract fresh investments and partnerships to build a more organised and technology-enabled transport system.

The chief minister said modern mobility infrastructure must be accompanied by reliable and convenient services for passengers. The summit is expected to provide a platform for policymakers, investors and industry experts to discuss measures that can support this objective while reducing the environmental impact of mobility systems.