Madhya Pradesh to Launch Investment Outreach at WEF 2026 Under CM Dr Mohan Yadav

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is set to mark a strong presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, positioning the state as a key destination for global investment, industrial expansion and employment generation.

Over the past year, the Chief Minister has actively led investment outreach initiatives across India and abroad, placing investment and job creation at the centre of the state’s development strategy. The Davos visit in January will further this effort, with Madhya Pradesh engaging global industry leaders across sectors including manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics, textiles, chemicals and food processing.

The theme of WEF 2026, “A Spirit of Dialogue,” aligns closely with Madhya Pradesh’s focus on collaboration-driven growth and long-term partnerships. After nearly five years, the state’s formal participation at the global forum is being seen as a reflection of renewed economic momentum and administrative preparedness.

The state government, under CM Dr Yadav, has undertaken reforms to simplify investment policies, enhance transparency and create an industry-friendly environment. Ease of Doing Business measures, faster decision-making systems and streamlined land-allotment processes will be highlighted during interactions with global investors. The focus, officials said, is not merely on attracting investment proposals but on building durable and credible partnerships.

During the Davos engagements, senior officials from MPIDC, representatives from industry and tourism departments, and policy advisors will participate in one-on-one meetings, sectoral roundtables and corporate sessions. Discussions with global CEOs and chairpersons will centre on industrial expansion, export potential and employment generation. Media interactions will also be used to present Madhya Pradesh’s investment priorities and policy framework to an international audience.

Madhya Pradesh will engage investors across priority sectors such as agriculture and food processing, biotech-pharma-healthcare, renewable energy, chemicals, textiles and garments, real estate, transport and logistics, holding companies, education and sports infrastructure. Under the “Local to Global” strategy, the state aims to integrate its natural resources and skilled workforce into global value chains.

The Davos agenda includes several proposed collaborations, including MoUs with the Adani Group in the energy sector linked to Morena power distribution, defence manufacturing partnerships with Adani Defence, industrial land allotment to Switzerland-based Shivag AG, development of a strategic logistics hub with DP World (UAE), and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Bhopal by France’s Sanofi.

A major highlight of the visit will be the proposed establishment of a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. Focused on agri-technology, food processing, climate adaptation and sustainable development, an MoU between MPIDC and WEF is proposed to be signed on January 19.

