Madhya Pradesh to launch Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva on September 25

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on September 11 announced that the Mukhya Mantri Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva will be launched across Madhya Pradesh on September 25. Addressing the Yatri Parivahan Vision Summit 2026 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, he said the initiative would revive state transport bus services after nearly 20 years and create employment opportunities in the state.

Yadav said the service would benefit passengers, operators, government and those adopting new technology. He said public transport would become increasingly important as connectivity and tourism expand.

Technology-led public transport plan The chief minister inaugurated the summit by lighting the lamp and distributed prizes to winners of the MPYPIL logo competition. Sudhakar Kumar of Bihar received the first prize of ₹5 lakh, Selection Vohra of New Delhi received ₹2 lakh for second place and Gaurangi Sharma of Mumbai received ₹1 lakh for third place.

Yadav released the summit souvenir, the MPYPIL logo and a special booklet. He also announced the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Challenge. An MoU was signed between Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) and Rapido.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh has more than 15,000 buses and a five lakh km road network. The new service will use modern technology and prioritise passenger safety and convenience while considering the interests of transport businesses.

Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said infrastructure for bus operations would be developed across the state and the service would be brought to the ground during the Seva Sankalp campaign.

Data-based routes and green buses Transport Department Secretary Manish Singh said the state had surveyed 150 city bus, 450 intercity and 436 interstate routes. Proposed buses will include CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and driver monitoring systems. Electronic and CNG models will be given priority.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh’s road, metro and air connectivity, along with rising religious tourism, made an accessible public transport system essential. He cited growing pilgrim numbers in Ujjain and said 20 crore tourists visit the state annually.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the scheme would connect villages with cities through a clean and safe bus system and help prevent more than 70,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. EKA Mobility chairman Sudhir Mehta said the company’s fifth electric bus plant would be established at Pithampur, with annual capacity of 5,000 buses.