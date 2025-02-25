Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is planning to set up a spiritual city in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh-2028, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (MP GIS) 2025, he spoke at length about the state's potential in spiritual and wildlife tourism.

"The plan to set up a spiritual city spread over an area of around 3,300 hectares in Ujjain is being approved," Yadav said.

The step is being taken up as part of the state government's preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh-2028, to be held in Ujjain.

Simhastha (Kumbh Mela), occurs every 12 years on the banks of the Shipra river.

All spiritual people, including 'sadhu, sant, mahant, mahamandleshwar, Sankracharya' will be given space by the state government for setting up their 'ashrams'.

In the proposed city, there will be schools, colleges, hospitals, lodging (dharamshala) and private companies can also participate in the development.

The chief minister also said that the state government is making investor-friendly policies to attract investments from private players, across all sectors including tourism.

"As soon as our government was formed, the first thing we did was to promote the tourism sector," Yadav said.

Considering the sector's vast potential, he said the government has introduced policy reforms, expanded infrastructure, and prioritised sustainable development.

The government has framed an aviation policy to boost tourism through enhanced connectivity, he said, adding it is offering ₹7.5 lakh incentive per flight to carriers with an aim to increase the number of flights to and fro from the state.

Besides, the government is also offering air ambulance service to promote medical tourism.

Reiterating the state's potential of wildlife tourism, he said Madhya Pradesh is home to some of India's most significant wildlife reserves, including tiger reserves and the successful reintroduction of cheetahs.