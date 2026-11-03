Madhya Pradesh traders' body claims festive airfares up 10-fold; seeks fare cap

Bhopal, Nov 3 (PTI) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Madhya Pradesh, has raised concerns over skyrocketing airfares during festivals and holidays, and urged the Centre to impose a maximum fare limit.

Ticket prices on flights connecting major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata with Madhya Pradesh have risen five to 10 times, the traders' body claimed on Monday.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to urgently list a plea alleging a nearly 700 per cent rise in airfares, with the bench telling the petitioner, "Don't travel by air."

A parliamentary panel on Monday also raised concern over the rising airfares during a meeting with senior officials of IndiGo and Air India, who told the members that surging jet fuel costs and Pakistan airspace closure were pushing their operational costs higher, according to a source.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, CAIT Bhopal district president and Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Dharmendra Sharma sought immediate intervention to curb arbitrary fare hikes by airlines and introduce a fare-capping mechanism.

Air travel is no longer limited to high-income groups but has become an important mode of transport for ordinary citizens, traders, salaried employees and students, Sharma pointed out.

Airlines increased ticket prices by five to seven times during festivals compared with normal days, and in several cases by eight to 10 times, he claimed. The unusual surge in fares on flights connecting Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities with MP was causing serious inconvenience to passengers, he stated.

During festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan and Chhath Puja, airlines take undue advantage of passengers' compulsion to fly when train tickets are unavailable or waitlisted, charging exorbitant fares, Sharma alleged.

The government had earlier acknowledged the need to check unjustified increases in airfares, but it has not yet put in place an effective mechanism to provide relief to passengers, he said.

Sharma said the government should establish an effective mechanism to regulate airfares and protect passengers' interests.

CAIT has demanded that a maximum fare limit be fixed to check unusual increases by airlines during festivals and peak travel seasons. It also sought regular monitoring of fares, curbs on increases beyond prescribed limits compared with normal fares, and provisions for action against airlines violating the rules.

The traders' body also demanded improved air connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and major cities across the country, along with arrangements for additional flights during festivals.

Air travel should not become a means for airlines to exploit passengers and maximise profits. Reaching one's home and family during festivals should not become financially impossible for any citizen, Sharma said.