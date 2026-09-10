Madhya Pradesh transport summit to focus on smarter, greener public mobility

The Madhya Pradesh government will host the two-day Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore, on September 11 and 12. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the summit on September 11, while Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh will also participate.

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The summit, organised by Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) with Elets Technomedia, will centre on the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva. The initiative seeks to strengthen public passenger transport through public-private partnership, modern information technology systems and green energy.

Industry expo and new initiatives Dr Yadav will inaugurate an industry expo showcasing activities and innovations by bus manufacturers, IT companies, financial institutions and government corporations. He will release the summit souvenir compiled by Elets Technomedia and a special MPYPIL booklet outlining the structure of the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva and proposed future work.

The chief minister will also unveil MPYPIL’s new logo, selected through a national-level competition, and launch a hackathon designed to encourage mobility startups. The event is expected to provide a platform for technology companies, transport operators and policymakers to discuss practical solutions for improving passenger services.

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Eight sessions to shape mobility strategy Experts, private bus operators, state transport undertakings, IT companies and industry representatives from across the country will participate in eight sessions. The discussions will examine PPP opportunities under MP Mobility Vision 2030, investment in terminals and multimodal hubs, financially sustainable bus operations and greater use of non-fare revenue.

Other sessions will focus on central government schemes for employment and entrepreneurship, passenger safety and reliability, AI-based planning of intra-city and inter-city routes, and green mobility. Electric, hydrogen and flex-fuel buses, charging and refuelling infrastructure, green depots and advanced driver assistance systems will also be discussed.

The summit will additionally examine integrated ticketing and automated fare collection, including National Common Mobility Card, open-loop payments and Mobility-as-a-Service platforms. Participating organisations include EKA Mobility, Tata Motors, Greensell Mobility, Volvo-Eicher, Switch Mobility, Rapido, Chalo Mobility, SBI, Indian Oil Corporation, Think Gas, WRI India, BITS Pilani, CEPT Ahmedabad, KPMG and DIMTS. The summit is intended to create a coordinated roadmap for public transport across Madhya Pradesh by bringing government, operators, technology providers, investors and experts onto one platform. Deliberations will seek practical models for improving service quality, strengthening financial sustainability, expanding clean mobility and making journeys safer and more seamless. The government expects these discussions to support investment, employment, entrepreneurship and long-term mobility planning in the state. Future mobility

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