Maharashtra sees 2.19 lakh financial fraud cases of ₹ 38,000 cr in 2024; Mumbai tops list

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,19,047 cases of financial fraud last year, with ₹38,872.14 crore as the total amount involved and the highest number of such incidents in Mumbai, as per data shared by the state Home Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among various prominent places, Mumbai reported the highest number of financial fraud cases at 51,873 involving a total amount of ₹12,404.12 crore.

This was followed by Pune city, which recorded 22,059 fraud cases, with losses amounting to ₹5,122.66 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune district as a whole reported 42,802 cases, with 16,115 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad ( ₹3,291.25 crore in losses) and 4,628 fin une Rural ( ₹434.35 crore in losses).

Thane district followed closely with 35,388 fraud cases reported. Thane city recorded 20,892 cases, Navi Mumbai 13,260 and Thane Rural 1,236 cases. The total financial loss in the district was ₹8,583.61 crore, according to the data.

Mira Bhayander and Vasai Virar areas recorded 11,754 cases with financial losses reaching to ₹1,431.18 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nagpur city reported 11,875 cases, while Nagpur Rural accounted for 1,620 cases, with total losses amounting to ₹1,491.07 crore.

There were 9,169 cases reported in Nashik district, including 6,381 in Nashik city and 2,788 in Nashik Rural. The total loss in the district was ₹1,047.32 crore.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district reported 6,090 cases of financial fraud of ₹543.61 crore, while Amravati district reported 2,778 cases involving ₹223.059 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were 4,837 cases reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and 1,819 in Amravati city, as per the data.

Solapur district recorded 3,457 cases where people lost ₹394.54 crore in such frauds.

Among other districts, Buldhana reported 1,531 cases, Chandrapur 1,792, and Latur 1,624 cases involving amounts of ₹239.19 crore, ₹175.39 crore and ₹240.45 crore, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and report suspicious activities related to financial transactions.