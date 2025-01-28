Maharashtra sets up panel to explore phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has a set up a seven-member committee to study the possibility of imposing a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, in view of the city’s worsening air quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The committee, headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, will study and submit a report with its recommendations within three months, as per government resolution (GR) dated January 22.

Maharashtra's transport commissioner, Mumbai's joint police commissioner (traffic), managing director of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, project manager of the Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran), president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1) as member secretary are the other panelists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The committee has given powers to include experts in the field as fellow members and get feedback from them, as per the GR.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also comprises areas of the neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

While hearing suo-motu (on its own) a Public Interest Litigation on January 9, the Bombay High Court expressed serious concerns over the traffic congestion and increasing pollution in Mumbai city and their negative impact on the quality of life, environment and overall sustainability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The HC had pointed out that vehicular emissions are a major source of air pollution and noted that the current measures to control the number of vehicles and pollution in Mumbai are proving inadequate.

Taking cognisance of it, the state government has formed the committee of experts to study and submit a report on the feasibility of imposing a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, and allowing only the CNG and electric vehicles.