Majhi Mumbai beat Srinagar Ke Veer by 13 runs as ISPL begins in style

Surat, Jan 10 (PTI) Defending champions Majhi Mumbai kicked off their title defence in style, notching up a comfortable 13-run win against Srinagar Ke Veer to set the ball rolling for the third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) here.

Megastars and superstars of Indian cinema lit up the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in a glittering opening ceremony on Friday, ushering in a month-long carnival of high-voltage T10 cricket.

In a low-scoring thriller, Mumbai defended a modest 59 with a disciplined bowling display, led by Player of the Match Ijaj Ahmed (3/9), as Srinagar were bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs.

Harsh Adsul top-scored for Srinagar with 13, but wickets at regular intervals ensured Mumbai began their title defence on a high.

Put in to bat, Mumbai were bundled out for a below-par 59 in their 10 overs as Srinagar’s bowlers made full use of early movement and disciplined lines.

Prajyot Ambhire led the charge with figures of 3/11, while Dhananjay Bhintade, Minad Manjrekar and Raju Mukhiya chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Darshan Bandekar top-scored for Mumbai with a gritty 12 off eight balls, but the total looked well within Srinagar's reach.

What followed, however, was a dramatic collapse. Mumbai’s bowlers produced a sensational collective effort to choke Srinagar’s chase, reducing them to 29/6 by the seventh over.

Ijaj Ahmed was the standout performer, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/9, while Mohammed Zeeshan and Vijay Pawale claimed two wickets each.

Harsh Adsul's 13 off 10 balls offered brief resistance, but Srinagar were eventually bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs.

The cricket was preceded by a glittering opening ceremony at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, where megastars from Indian cinema added glamour to the launch of the month-long T10 spectacle.

Amitabh Bachchan (co-owner, Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (co-owner, Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (co-owner, Chennai Singams) and Ram Charan (co-owner, Falcon Risers Hyderabad) graced the occasion, drawing loud cheers from a packed Surat crowd.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also made a memorable entry into the stadium in a Porsche 911 carrying the ISPL trophy.

A lively mix of lights, music and performances, including a dance act by popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, ensured the league’s third season began on a high note.