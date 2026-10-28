Majithia case renews debate on Punjab’s drug problem and political accountability

The case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has renewed political debate over drug trafficking, alleged financial irregularities and accountability in Punjab. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has cited allegations involving companies associated with Majithia as evidence of the need for action against influential individuals. The claims include alleged suspicious transactions of ₹736 crore, which have not been established as criminal proceeds by a court.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau filed a roughly 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia in a disproportionate-assets case in August 2025, according to media reports published at the time. The investigation examined financial records and transactions linked to companies associated with him. The filing is not a new development dated October 2026, and the allegations remain subject to judicial scrutiny.

Allegations and political response AAP has presented the case as part of the Punjab government’s wider campaign against drugs and has renewed questions about the record of the SAD-BJP coalition government that governed the state from 2007 to 2017. The party alleges that drug trafficking networks were not dealt with effectively during that period and has called for accountability over the impact of drugs on young people and their families.

The supplied statement also raises allegations against the BJP and refers to the role of political leaders in the wider drug debate. These assertions represent the party’s political position and are not, by themselves, evidence of criminal involvement by other individuals or organisations.

The distinction between allegations and proven findings remains important. A chargesheet sets out the prosecution’s case; the court must assess the evidence before determining criminal responsibility. The ₹736 crore figure cited in the supplied release should therefore be treated as an allegation concerning transactions linked to companies, rather than as a judicially established amount of drug money.

The case has also brought renewed attention to the question of how successive governments have responded to drug trafficking and substance use in Punjab.

Measuring the anti-drug campaign The political debate comes ahead of the state’s 2027 assembly election, when parties are likely to face scrutiny over their records and proposed responses to the drug problem. AAP has described enforcement against influential individuals as a priority, while questions about the earlier government’s record remain part of the political contest.

For affected families, the impact of policy extends beyond political claims. Relevant measures include whether trafficking networks are dismantled, how many cases lead to convictions, whether access to drugs declines, and whether people struggling with substance use receive timely treatment and rehabilitation.