Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' issue warning against unauthorised recording of the film

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The makers of "Ramayana", featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, issued a warning against the recording and sharing of unauthorised video clips from the cinema halls and said legal action will be taken against the offenders.

The film released in theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It features Kapoor as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, among others. It is the first installment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient epic "Ramayana".

The makers shared a statement on Instagram on the film's official handle on Saturday and asked to delete the uploaded content from the platforms.

"Legal Notice. It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms.

"The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation," read the caption.

"Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings, without further notice," it added.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

It also features actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.