Makino India at 30: From Liaison Office to ₹1000 Cr Engineering Powerhouse

As India’s manufacturing sector enters an era defined by EVs, aerospace, semiconductors, and high-accuracy engineering, Makino India marks a milestone that mirrors the country’s own industrial transformation. From a 1995 liaison office to a strategic engineering and production hub, Makino India today generates ~USD 110 million (SGD 140 million)** annually, growing at nearly 15% YoY, with India contributing 5% to the global Makino business.

Three decades later, Makino stands not just as a machine tool supplier, but as one of the companies fundamentally shaping India’s precision capabilities — from die & mold and automotive to emerging sectors like electronics, aerospace and medical manufacturing.

A 30-Year Arc: From Local Presence to Global Contributor

Makino India’s entry into the country coincided with the early wave of industrialisation. What began as a liaison operation has evolved into a 550+ machine capacity plant in Whitefield, Bengaluru, supported by technology centres in Delhi, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore, creating a direct footprint across India’s manufacturing heartlands.

Installed base: ~8,000 machines

Annual output: 600 units

Workforce: 270 people, with further expansion planned over the next 3–5 years The company’s transition from distribution-led operations to an engineering-first solutions ecosystem reflects India’s maturing position in global manufacturing supply chains.

Building India’s Precision Backbone – Sector Impact

Makino’s machines have played a pivotal role in virtually every major precision-dependent industry in India like automotive Die Mold, EV, Aerospace (one of the demanding and fastest growing segments), medical, electronics, semiconductor and others.

Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers have leveraged Makino’s high-speed machining and automation to reduce cycle times and expand capacity. In aerospace machining, Makino’s 5-axis platforms enabled accelerated certification cycles, shortening time-to-market for engine and structural parts.

Meanwhile, the die & mold community — one of Makino’s earliest adopters — continues to rely on its technology to achieve micron-level tolerance, surface accuracy, and rapid turnaround.

Technology & Innovation: Shaping the Future of Indian Manufacturing

Makino’s portfolio today spans 5-axis machining centers, high-speed vertical/horizontal machining platforms, EDM & WEDM systems, combined with turnkey automation and Industry 4.0-ready digital controls.

This shift from machine selling to process engineering + digital manufacturing enablement is what differentiates Makino.

“India is not merely a sales market; it is a hub for innovation and engineering excellence,” - Neo Eng Chong, President & CEO, Makino Asia Pte Ltd

Integration with Makino Japan and Makino Asia enables cross-continent solution development. India contributes not just market scale, but engineering IP, localisation and application development for global programs as well.

Investments, Exports & Forward Outlook

Makino’s expansion in India has been backed by sustained investment in infrastructure and localisation. The next phase will focus on:

Higher localisation in components & assemblies

Capex expansion for capacity and technology backbone

Strong push into automation, digital infrastructure & turnkey

Emerging industries – EV, aerospace, semiconductors & medical India also strengthens its position as an export node, with ~10% output currently shipped to Europe and ASEAN, positioned to increase as global supply chains diversify beyond traditional hubs.

“Makino India plays a major role in metal working landscape not just with world class machines but also providing exceptional turnkey and automation solutions to our customers”- Raghava Badhya T V, President, Makino India Pvt Ltd

People & Capability Building: Talent as a Growth Engine

Behind Makino’s scale is a talent philosophy rooted in long-term continuity — over 50% of the workforce has been associated for a decade or more, reflecting strong cultural stability.

Its Makino Technical Training Center (MTTC) has trained 1,000+ rural students in precision machining, many now placed across leading manufacturing organisations — a rare model of industry-led technical upliftment.

The Big Picture: Why Makino at 30 Matters for India

Makino’s investment story aligns with India’s shift from volume manufacturing to high-precision, export-grade engineering. The company’s next decade is poised to support India’s ambitions in:

Automotive and EV manufacturing

Aerospace and machining

Semiconductor tooling & electronics precision

Medical implants and high-accuracy components

Automation-led Industry 4.0 factories "Over three decades, we've witnessed India's engineers excel in innovation and partnership, driving Makino's growth and proving why this India is a strategic market for us", said ​Miyazaki Shotaro, President of Makino Milling Machine Co Ltd.

As India eyes its role in global value chains, Makino’s three-decade presence offers a proven case of technology transfer, skill creation and manufacturing depth built locally.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.