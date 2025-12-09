Makino India at 30: From Liaison Office to ₹1000 Cr Engineering Powerhouse

As India’s manufacturing sector enters an era defined by EVs, aerospace, semiconductors, and high-accuracy engineering, Makino India marks a milestone that mirrors the country’s own industrial transformation. From a 1995 liaison office to a strategic engineering and production hub, Makino India today generates ~USD 110 million (SGD 140 million)** annually, growing at nearly 15% YoY, with India contributing 5% to the global Makino business.
Three decades later, Makino stands not just as a machine tool supplier, but as one of the companies fundamentally shaping India’s precision capabilities — from die & mold and automotive to emerging sectors like electronics, aerospace and medical manufacturing.
A 30-Year Arc: From Local Presence to Global Contributor
Makino India’s entry into the country coincided with the early wave of industrialisation. What began as a liaison operation has evolved into a 550+ machine capacity plant in Whitefield, Bengaluru, supported by technology centres in Delhi, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore, creating a direct footprint across India’s manufacturing heartlands.
The company’s transition from distribution-led operations to an engineering-first solutions ecosystem reflects India’s maturing position in global manufacturing supply chains.
Building India’s Precision Backbone – Sector Impact
Makino’s machines have played a pivotal role in virtually every major precision-dependent industry in India like automotive Die Mold, EV, Aerospace (one of the demanding and fastest growing segments), medical, electronics, semiconductor and others.
Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers have leveraged Makino’s high-speed machining and automation to reduce cycle times and expand capacity. In aerospace machining, Makino’s 5-axis platforms enabled accelerated certification cycles, shortening time-to-market for engine and structural parts.
Meanwhile, the die & mold community — one of Makino’s earliest adopters — continues to rely on its technology to achieve micron-level tolerance, surface accuracy, and rapid turnaround.
Technology & Innovation: Shaping the Future of Indian Manufacturing
Makino’s portfolio today spans 5-axis machining centers, high-speed vertical/horizontal machining platforms, EDM & WEDM systems, combined with turnkey automation and Industry 4.0-ready digital controls.
This shift from machine selling to process engineering + digital manufacturing enablement is what differentiates Makino.
“India is not merely a sales market; it is a hub for innovation and engineering excellence,” - Neo Eng Chong, President & CEO, Makino Asia Pte Ltd
Integration with Makino Japan and Makino Asia enables cross-continent solution development. India contributes not just market scale, but engineering IP, localisation and application development for global programs as well.
Investments, Exports & Forward Outlook
Makino’s expansion in India has been backed by sustained investment in infrastructure and localisation. The next phase will focus on:
India also strengthens its position as an export node, with ~10% output currently shipped to Europe and ASEAN, positioned to increase as global supply chains diversify beyond traditional hubs.
“Makino India plays a major role in metal working landscape not just with world class machines but also providing exceptional turnkey and automation solutions to our customers”- Raghava Badhya T V, President, Makino India Pvt Ltd
People & Capability Building: Talent as a Growth Engine
Behind Makino’s scale is a talent philosophy rooted in long-term continuity — over 50% of the workforce has been associated for a decade or more, reflecting strong cultural stability.
Its Makino Technical Training Center (MTTC) has trained 1,000+ rural students in precision machining, many now placed across leading manufacturing organisations — a rare model of industry-led technical upliftment.
The Big Picture: Why Makino at 30 Matters for India
Makino’s investment story aligns with India’s shift from volume manufacturing to high-precision, export-grade engineering. The company’s next decade is poised to support India’s ambitions in:
"Over three decades, we've witnessed India's engineers excel in innovation and partnership, driving Makino's growth and proving why this India is a strategic market for us", said Miyazaki Shotaro, President of Makino Milling Machine Co Ltd.
As India eyes its role in global value chains, Makino’s three-decade presence offers a proven case of technology transfer, skill creation and manufacturing depth built locally.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.