Manasa Rajan, co-founder & Ceo, Jupiter Meta, on the changing phase of consumer intelligence for brands

There is a quiet crisis in how brands understand their consumers.

Every year, Indian enterprises spend hundreds of crores on market research, surveys, focus groups, tracking studies, in pursuit of a single, elusive thing: the truth about what consumers want. And yet, the insights that come back are often months old by the time they reach a decision-maker. They are shaped by respondents who game the system, skewed by sampling that mistakes familiarity for representation, and diluted by the sheer noise of a data ecosystem overrun by bots and incentivised responses.

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The problem is not a lack of data. It is a lack of trustworthy data - gathered fast enough to matter.

The Broken Promise of Traditional Market Research India’s market research and insights industry reached $3.2 billion in FY2024, growing at 12.6% year-on-year, according to the Market Research Society of India, and is projected to touch $3.8 billion in FY2026. India is now the world’s third-largest market research economy. The money is real. The ambition is real. The problem is that the underlying quality of the data that this industry runs on is increasingly not.

For decades, market research operated on a simple premise: ask enough people, aggregate their answers, and call it consumer behaviour. The methodology was imperfect but serviceable in a slower economy. Today, it is neither.

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Consider the timelines. A typical brand health study takes six to ten weeks from briefing to final report. By the time the findings land in a strategy deck, the market has moved. A competitor has launched. A cultural moment has passed. The consumer who was surveyed three months ago is no longer the same consumer.

Then there is the reliability question. The rise of panel fatigue, where the same hyper-responsive respondents fill survey after survey, has made much of the industry’s data structurally biased. Add to this the infiltration of AI-generated responses and bot traffic into online panels, and the integrity of the underlying data becomes genuinely alarming.

Research published in peer-reviewed journals found that usable responses from online surveys have declined from 75% to just 10% in recent years due to survey fraud. A separate industry analysis by Research Defender found that 31% of raw survey responses contain some form of fraud. Brands are making multi-crore media and product decisions on a foundation that is shakier than most would like to admit.

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Fragmentation compounds the problem further. Consumer insights sit in silos - CRM data here, social listening there, a dipstick survey somewhere else - with no coherent layer to synthesise them into a single view of consumer behaviour. Market analysis, as it is currently practiced, is largely a rearview mirror exercise dressed up as foresight.

A New Expectation Is Taking Shape The brands winning today are not waiting for quarterly reports. They are operating with continuous feedback loops, real-time market intelligence that informs not just strategy, but execution. The shift is structural: from periodic research to always-on consumer intelligence.

This is not simply a technology upgrade. It represents a fundamentally different relationship between brands and insight. Customer feedback is no longer an input to annual planning; it is an operational signal. Consumer behaviour is no longer described retrospectively; it is tracked, modelled, and increasingly - anticipated.

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