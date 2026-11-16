Mann announces accident relief, highlights pilgrimage scheme and migrant contribution

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the family of each person killed and ₹1 lakh for every injured person in a bus accident near Naushehra Pannuan in Amritsar district. He said the state would provide free medical treatment to all those injured.

Mann visited an Amritsar hospital to meet the injured, who were travelling on buses under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna. He said 11 people had sustained injuries and five had died, including four pilgrims and a motorcyclist. Most of the injured were out of danger, he said.

Assistance for accident victims The Chief Minister said the civil and police administrations had been directed to assist affected families and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He expressed condolences to the families of those killed and reaffirmed government support.

Mann said the pilgrimage scheme had facilitated 17,531 bus journeys, benefiting 7,02,203 pilgrims. Destinations include Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Khatu Shyam and Mathura-Vrindavan. More than 70 buses operate daily, carrying over 3,000 devotees, he said.

He appealed to opposition parties not to politicise the accident, saying tragic incidents should not become political controversies. He said the incident should not be attributed to government failure and reiterated the state's commitment to public safety.

He also cited the Punjab government's Sadak Surakhya Force, saying its emergency response and road safety interventions had helped reduce accidents and save lives.

Chhath celebrations in Dhuri Separately, Mann attended Chhath Puja celebrations in Dhuri, Sangrur, where he greeted devotees and prayed for their happiness, health and prosperity. He said the festival's message of faith, gratitude towards nature and togetherness strengthened Punjab's tradition of communal harmony.

The Chief Minister said people from Bihar and Purvanchal had contributed to the state's agriculture, industry, trade, construction and other economic activities. He described the relationship with migrant communities as extending beyond employment and being rooted in cultural exchange, trust and brotherhood.

Mann said everyone living in Punjab was part of an extended family and deserved respect for contributing to the state's progress. He said the government respected every community and every resident equally across the state.

He said the government had made arrangements for Chhath devotees. The releases cited different totals for the locations identified for celebrations.