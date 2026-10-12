Mann highlights farm, welfare measures at Dhuri public meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has defended his government’s record after four-and-a-half years in office, citing agricultural services, welfare schemes, public healthcare and education as evidence that the administration is focused on delivering results. Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Mimsa village in Dhuri on Sunday, he said the government was returning public money to residents through services and development.

Mann said more than 90% of households were receiving free electricity, while farmers had daytime power and wider access to canal irrigation. He also claimed government schemes were helping families save around ₹15,000 every month.

Agriculture and welfare measures The chief minister said canal irrigation had expanded from 20.89 lakh acres in 2022 to 60.30 lakh acres, following spending of ₹7,200 crore on irrigation facilities. He said canal water had reached 1,587 villages where it had not previously been available, and that farmers would receive paddy procurement payments directly into their bank accounts before reaching home from the mandi.

Mann cited more than 70,000 government jobs, improved roads, schools and hospitals, and the closure of toll plazas, which he said saved commuters ₹70 lakh a day. He also referred to the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family.

On the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, Mann said eligible women aged 18 and above would receive monthly assistance of ₹1,000, while Scheduled Caste women would receive ₹1,500. He said the benefit would be transferred directly to bank accounts, 97% of women were expected to qualify, and the budget had earmarked ₹9,300 crore for the scheme.

Schools and political response The chief minister said the government was investing in teacher training and Schools of Eminence to improve education. He said the number of government-school students qualifying for NEET had increased from 80 in 2021 to 882 in 2026.

Mann said the government’s approach differed from that of previous administrations, which he accused of prioritising their own interests. He described public service as the government’s mission and said the state exchequer’s funds should benefit residents through schools, hospitals, roads and welfare programmes.

Mann criticised political opponents, alleging that they were trying to defame him because they could not challenge his honesty or work. Referring to a CBI raid at his office, Mann said the agency had returned empty-handed and asserted that he would not compromise on Punjab’s interests.