Mann launches AAP’s door-to-door campaign, focuses on welfare and village development

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s door-to-door election campaign from his constituency, Dhuri, placing the government’s four-and-a-half-year performance report at the centre of its outreach. Mann said the party would approach households across Punjab with details of welfare initiatives, savings for families and development work carried out during its tenure.

During the campaign, the chief minister interacted with residents across Dhuri, including elderly people, women, youngsters and children. He listened to their views and discussed the government’s work since 2022. Mann said the party would take the same report card to every household in the state and seek support on the basis of its delivery record.

Welfare schemes and household savings Mann said government initiatives such as free electricity, healthcare, education and the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna were reducing the financial burden on families. He claimed that each household was receiving an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh through the government’s initiatives. He also referred to savings of around ₹15,000 per month through facilities such as free electricity, improved schools and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

The chief minister said the purpose of the welfare measures was to ensure that public revenue was directed towards ordinary citizens. He said families could use money saved on essential services for other needs, including children’s education, household expenses and farming.

Mann highlighted improvements in government schools and the expansion of primary healthcare. According to him, better public services were intended to reduce the need for families to depend on private institutions or borrow money for basic medical requirements.

Rural development and campaign strategy On rural development, Mann claimed that every village in Punjab was receiving crores of rupees for development works. He listed roads, drainage, water supply, community buildings, sports grounds and street lighting among the projects being undertaken through funds provided to panchayats.

He said villages were being treated as equal claimants to state resources, irrespective of the political party they had supported. Mann also linked village infrastructure with employment and local opportunities, arguing that young people should not be compelled to leave their homes because of inadequate facilities.

The chief minister said AAP’s election campaign would remain positive and focused on its governance record. He said party workers and candidates would discuss household savings, village development and the use of public funds rather than rely on personal attacks.

Mann criticised the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal over their political position in Punjab. He also questioned the BJP’s statements on drugs and alleged that drugs were being brought into Punjab from Gujarat. These remarks formed part of his criticism of opposition parties during the campaign.