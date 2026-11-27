Punjab has put its record on jobs, electricity, irrigation and healthcare at the centre of its political pitch ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addressed the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Khushhaal Punjab’ rally in Moga, where the party claimed two lakh people had gathered. Mann called the turnout support for “Kaam Di Rajneeti” and said voters should judge governments by delivery.

Mann said his government was presenting its report card to the public and challenged parties that had governed Punjab for decades to explain their record. He accused the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP of making promises but failing to resolve the state’s problems.

Jobs, power and healthcare The chief minister said the government had provided 77,182 government jobs through merit-based and transparent recruitment, without bribes. He said nearly 90% of households in Punjab were receiving zero electricity bills. Farmers, he added, were now getting daytime power, allowing them to visit fields in the morning and switch off their motors by evening instead of working at night.

Mann also said canal water was reaching areas that had gone without supplies for years, including the tail ends of canals in Moga. He said the effort was intended to ensure farmers received their rightful share of water and reduce pressure on groundwater.

On healthcare, Mann said eligible families could receive treatment worth up to ₹10 lakh under the state’s health insurance scheme. He put the number of eligible families at around 65 lakh and said 54-55 lakh health cards had been issued. He also claimed that approximately 50,000 stent procedures and 35,000 knee replacement procedures had been carried out under the scheme.

Opposition and election pitch Mann accused the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP of taking turns in power without addressing Punjab’s problems. He alleged that the parties were now coming together because they were concerned about AAP’s work. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed December 8 rally at the same Moga ground, he questioned what the leaders expected to share the platform had done for Punjab.

He also accused the Akali Dal of compromising farmers’ trust by joining hands with the BJP for a ministerial position. Mann said voters would give the opposition an answer in 2027 and urged them not to let political parties influence their votes with money.