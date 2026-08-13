Mann seeks Governor’s intervention for 10-day parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara to meet ailing mother

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought his intervention for granting 10-day parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, citing the deteriorating health of Hawara’s elderly mother.

Mann said Hawara’s mother has been waiting to meet her son after 31 years and is currently in a semi-conscious state due to age-related health problems. He urged the Governor to consider the request at the earliest, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government.

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Jagtar Singh Hawara is serving a life sentence for his role in the conspiracy to assassinate then Punjab CM Beant Singh, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Chandigarh in 1995.

“Jagtar Singh Hawara has been lodged in jail for the last 31 years. His mother is old and suffering from age-related health issues and is currently semi-conscious,” Mann said.

The chief minister said the case is being heard in Delhi and, therefore, the Governor’s recommendation is required in the matter. He added that the Centre would take the decision on parole based on the recommendation.

Mann also assured the Governor that the Punjab government would take full responsibility for maintaining law and order if Hawara is granted parole and allowed to visit his home.

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Mann cites mother’s health, says Centre will decide parole duration Appealing to the Governor to consider the matter on humanitarian grounds, Mann said Hawara’s mother’s deteriorating health had prompted the request for a 10-day parole.

“In view of her deteriorating health condition, I have requested the Governor to kindly consider granting 10 days’ parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara at the earliest so that he can meet his mother,” Mann said.

The chief minister said that as the Administrator of Chandigarh, the Governor’s recommendation was necessary for further action in the matter. He said the humanitarian circumstances surrounding Hawara’s mother’s health should be taken into account while considering the request.

According to the Punjab government, the state had also previously recommended to the Governor that Hawara be granted parole.

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Mann said the duration of any parole would be decided by the Centre. He also sought the Governor’s intervention in taking up the matter with the central government.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had given an assurance that there would be no compromise on law and order if Hawara was allowed to visit his home. He said Hawara’s supporters and family members had also assured the state government of their cooperation.

“The state government is fully committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the hard-earned peace of Punjab,” Mann said.

He added that the state government would provide all possible support and cooperation in pursuing the matter with the Centre.

The request comes in the context of Hawara’s long incarceration and his mother’s reported health condition. The government statement focused on humanitarian considerations and did not indicate that parole had been granted.

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Mann’s meeting with the Governor is aimed at moving the request through the process required for a decision by the Centre, as the case is being heard in Delhi. The chief minister reiterated that the state administration would be responsible for maintaining law and order in Punjab should the parole be approved.