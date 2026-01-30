Mapping the UDAAN Journey: When Real Businesses Across India Sat Down to Talk Tech

Across India’s small and mid-sized businesses, the conversation around technology has changed. The question is no longer whether digital tools are needed. It’s about which ones truly help, what fits into daily operations, and what can be adopted without slowing the business down. That shift was visible through UDAAN – Unleash the Digital Advantage for Accelerated AI-powered Navigation, a multi-city initiative by Dell Technologies, Intel and HT Media.

Over the last few months, UDAAN travelled across 10 cities– Nagpur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Greater Noida, Pune, Gandhinagar, Indore, Vizag, Coimbatore and Kochi. The roadshow met business owners and technology leaders in their own cities, functioning as a travelling resource hub rather than a single, centralised event. In total, 882 participants attended the sessions across locations.

What stood out wasn’t just the size of the turnout. It was the way people engaged with the discussions.

Ten Cities, Ten Different Business Realities Each city shaped the conversation in its own way. In manufacturing-driven hubs like Ludhiana and Nagpur, the focus naturally turned to supply chains, efficiency and operational bottlenecks. In Pune and Gandhinagar, where technology and services play a larger role, discussions leaned towards software integration, data protection and managing increasingly digital workplaces.

Despite these differences, the underlying expectation was the same everywhere. Businesses were looking for clarity. Not theory, not future-gazing, but insights they could take back and use without reworking everything they already had in place.

Conversations Designed for Business Owners, Not Buzzwords The sessions were built around real business use cases. Workshops focused on on-device AI, showing how routine administrative tasks could be handled directly on business devices. The aim was to reduce time spent on repetitive work so owners and leadership teams could focus on decisions that move the business forward.

Cybersecurity was another consistent theme. With digital payments, cloud access and remote work now part of everyday operations, attendees were walked through practical ways to protect sensitive business data, including an understanding of hardware-level security risks. The focus stayed on what businesses could realistically implement, rather than abstract risk scenarios.

Each session typically ended with an ‘Ask the Expert’ forum. Attendees raised specific operational challenges, from managing distributed teams to securing customer data or scaling IT infrastructure, and received direct input from technology and business advisors. The format helped turn open questions into clear next steps and reflected a broader need among MSMEs for a clearer roadmap when adopting new technologies.

Who Showed Up and Why That Matters The makeup of the audience shaped the tone of the sessions. Most attendees were decision-makers – IT Heads, IT Managers, CEOs, Directors, CTOs, Vice Presidents, founders and proprietors. Educational institutions were represented by Principals, Vice Principals and Heads of Department, alongside leaders from manufacturing, healthcare, technology services, consulting and education.

Many in the room were directly responsible for budgets, infrastructure choices and long-term planning. That showed in the questions being asked and the direction of the discussions. Digital transformation, in these rooms, wasn’t being delegated, it was being led.

Technology You Could Touch, Test and Question Alongside the sessions, the Dell Product Experience Zone gave attendees time to look at the tools being discussed. Business owners interacted with devices designed for hybrid and mobile work, including the Dell Pro 14 Essential, which combines a lightweight build with Intel Core processors and durability suited to frequent travel. At 1.54 kg, with a 16:10 display, it was positioned for professionals who move between office and field environments.

For businesses handling data-heavy work, the Dell Pro 15 Essential offered a larger Full HD screen and a dedicated numeric keypad, supporting accuracy in inventory management and financial workflows.

Security was addressed here as well. Features such as Hardware TPM chips highlighted how sensitive information can be protected at the device level. The Pro Essential Ecosystem, including 27-inch monitors, silent peripheral sets and the EcoLoop Backpack, showed how businesses can put together a consistent, AI-ready workspace across locations.

More Than a Roadshow Over time, UDAAN became more than a set of scheduled events. It created space for local enterprises to engage directly with global technology perspectives, ask difficult questions, and leave with clearer direction. The numbers show the scale. The conversations explain why it mattered.

As the journey continues, business owners can track upcoming sessions and resources through the official UDAAN microsite.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.