March Tax Deadline: Saving ₹75,000 with Health Insurance Policy for Family (Sec 80D)

March marks an important phase in the financial calendar because taxpayers review overall investments and eligible deductions before the end of the month. The period serves as a key time when health insurance provides families with both tax benefits and medical coverage protection. Medical coverage premiums can help enable both tax optimisation and increased healthcare protection for family members.

In this regard, this blog explores how taxpayers may claim up to ₹75,000 deductions from a health insurance policy for family and its primary eligibility aspects.

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A Quick Look At the Regulatory Aspects Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, allows taxpayers to get tax deductions for premiums paid towards health insurance policies. This provision is applicable to all insurers registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The tax deduction benefit can be claimed for premiums paid for:

Self

Spouse

Dependent children

Parents (dependent or non-dependent) Maximum Deduction Limit Under Section 80D The amount eligible for deduction depends on the age of the insured members. The following table explains the applicable limits:

Category Maximum Allowed Deduction Self + Spouse + Dependent Children (below 60 years) ₹25,000 Parents (below 60 years) ₹25,000 Parents (60 years and above) ₹50,000 Self or family, including senior citizens (60 years and above) ₹50,000

How ₹ 75,000 Can Be Claimed An individual below 60 years of age can get deductions in the following manner:

₹ 25,000 for self, spouse, and dependent children

₹ 50,000 for senior citizen parents The total deductions of the above aspects are calculated as up to ₹75,000 in a financial year. This deduction reduces taxable income, which reduces overall tax liability within the applicable tax slab. Moreover, health insurance premiums are stated to not carry GST from 22nd September 2025. This tax deduction also reduces the total amount paid as a premium for medical insurance.

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What Payments Qualify for Deduction? The tax benefit from Section 80D can be availed through multiple modes of insurance premium payment. These include:

Premium paid for a family floater health insurance policy

Premium for separate individual policies for parents

Preventive health checkup expenses

Contribution to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)

Medical expenditure incurred on uninsured senior citizens (subject to specified conditions) In order to claim the deduction for a particular financial year, the premium must be paid on or before 31st March of the closing financial year. Preparation for deductions may begin early in the month, often with consultation from a tax professional. This helps ensure readiness before the deadline for submission of tax dues.

Important Compliance Points for Tax Filing To ensure smooth processing while filing income tax returns, taxpayers should perform the following activities:

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Retain premium payment receipts issued by the insurer

Confirm that the policyholder's name matches the individual claiming the deduction

Keep age-proof documents for senior citizen claims

Ensure premium payments are made through eligible non-cash modes

Verify that the policy remains active during the relevant financial year How Health Insurance Supports Both Tax Savings and Family Protection Health insurance serves dual purposes: safeguarding family health and supporting structured tax planning. It may benefit policyholders and family members in the following ways:

Protect savings from unexpected hospitalisation costs

Access cashless treatment facilities at network hospitals

Encourage periodic health monitoring

Strengthen structured financial planning For example, health insurance for both individuals and senior citizens from insurers like HDFC ERGO offers multiple coverage options. These include pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage, preventive health checkup options, home healthcare and day care treatments with a range of features.

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Final Thoughts Section 80D of the Income Tax Act 1961 provides a structured way to reduce taxable income from active medical insurance. With a clear assessment of the applicable limits and compliance requirements, deductions up to ₹75,000 may be claimed on taxable income.

Premium payments can also be planned ahead of the financial year-end deadlines to avoid the last-minute challenges. More importantly, adequate health insurance provides financial support during medical emergencies, contributing to the financial stability of both immediate and extended family members.