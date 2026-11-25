Many people buy shares and mutual funds with a long-term goal, such as funding a child’s education years from now. The holdings are added to over time, and the plan feels settled. Then a short-term trade opportunity appears, and it needs margin. Selling the holdings would raise the money, but it would interrupt the very plan they were bought for.

Margin pledge is another mechanism. On Bajaj Broking, investors can pledge their stock portfolio or mutual fund holdings to generate collateral margin for F&O positions, without selling their existing investments.

F&O in brief Futures and options are derivative contracts. Their value comes from underlying financial assets, such as individual stocks or benchmark indices.

A futures contract obligates both parties to settle at a set price on a future date. An option works differently. It gives the buyer the right, without the obligation, to trade at a set strike.

This difference shapes risk. An option buyer’s maximum loss is limited to the premium paid, while the seller takes on potentially substantial risk in exchange for the premium received. Futures carry a settlement obligation at expiry for both long and short parties. Understanding these terms is important before any margin is used.

How margin pledge works Margin pledge lets investors use an existing portfolio, such as shares or liquid mutual funds, by pledging it with the broker. This provides the additional margin balance required to open new intraday or positional F&O trades.

Consider a hypothetical investor who holds liquid mutual funds for a long-term goal and wants to open a new positional F&O trade. By pledging the holdings, the investor can generate the margin balance needed without selling the units.

Monitoring margin Margin visibility tools for intraday trading give a consolidated view of margin while trading, so traders can track the margin utilised. Knowing the margin position during the day helps keep a trade in line with the plan made before it.

Trade planning and order placement Margin is only one part of an F&O trade. The next question is contract selection, and two tools on the platform provide related information.

The first is the option chain. It gives a consolidated view of all active Call and Put strike prices, listing Open Interest (OI), volume and price trends. Traders use this data to evaluate market support, resistance and sentiment before entering multi-leg strategies. The chain also shows Implied Volatility (IV) and the key Greeks (Delta, Theta, Gamma and Vega) across Nifty and stock options.

The second is the interactive payoff graph. It lets traders visualise the risk-reward profile of multi-leg strategies such as Straddles, Strangles, Bull Call Spreads and Iron Condors before executing them.

Orders and exits A multi-leg strategy involves several option legs. Basket orders combine these into a single order that can be executed from the charting window.

Exits can be planned at the time of entry. Trailing stop-loss orders and target price triggers are used to manage positions.

F&O brokerage Brokerage on Equity Futures and Options is ₹20 per executed order under the Freedom Pack and ₹10 per executed order under the Professional Pack. Statutory taxes and regulatory charges apply in addition.

How to get started with F&O on the Bajaj Broking platform Users can sign up with their mobile number and email. They can complete their KYC and activate the F&O segment They can explore and compare F&O contracts on the website or app. They can select an F&O contract, enter the number of units and place the order. They can monitor their trades and adjust their strategy if needed. The takeaway Margin pledge, margin visibility, payoff graphs and exit tools address different parts of an F&O trade. Bajaj Broking provides these features for investors using the platform.

Standard disclaimer

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Reg Office: 4th Floor, Bajaj Finserv House, Off Pune–Ahmednagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune – 411014, Maharashtra. Corporate Office: Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | MCX Member ID: 57680 | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI - registered Mutual Fund Distributor Registration No.: ARN – 163403 | APMI APRN : APRN04289.

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