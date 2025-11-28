Markets in Motion: From Listings to Leadership

In global capital markets, the post-pandemic cycle has been marked by fragmented liquidity, shifting rate expectations, and investors placing a premium on transparency and simplicity. In this environment, public markets that can offer clear listing pipelines, robust post-trade infrastructure, and predictable rules are drawing disproportionate attention. Across regions, policymakers are also using capital-market reform as a lever to mobilise domestic savings and attract cross-border capital.

Within this, Dubai’s capital market has emerged as an interesting case study. Since late 2021, a deliberate reform agenda, steady listing cadence, and upgrades to post-trade infrastructure have begun to deepen market depth and broaden the investor base on Dubai’s exchanges. The focus now is on scaling and internationalising this momentum further through larger floats, more diversified issuers, and deeper secondary market tools.

A market in motion: from programme to pipeline The inflection began with the Dubai Securities & Exchange Higher Committee’s 2021 plan to list 10 government and state-owned enterprises and to set up market-support initiatives aimed at liquidity and new economy issuers. Since then, Dubai has executed a steady pipeline while codifying a long-term objective to expand market value and product breadth.

In parallel, the emirate tied capital-market development to its broader economic playbook. By 2024, committee updates pointed to rising issuance across equities and fixed income, with cumulative IPO demand since 2021 surpassing the trillion-dirham mark and 155 bonds and sukuk listings on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai valued at AED 484 billion (~USD 131.8 billion).

Institutional Foundations of Growth Anchored by strong institutions such as the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai, the city’s financial architecture now integrates regulation, innovation, and capital formation within a unified framework.

Complementary hubs like the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Dubai World Trade Centre channel enterprise and investment activity, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a globally connected, technology-enabled financial ecosystem. Together, these platforms have positioned the city as the region’s most accessible venue for cross-border capital.

Listings’ momentum and debut-day performance Dubai’s 2025 calendar reinforced the depth and repeatability of local order books. Dubai Residential REIT (28 May 2025) priced at the top of the range after ~AED 56 billion (~USD 15.25 billion) of demand (~26× covered), listed at ~AED 14.3 billion (~USD 3.89 billion) market cap, and opened higher on debut.

In October, ALEC Holdings PJSC - the UAE’s largest-ever construction-sector IPO - raised AED 1.4 billion (~USD 381 million) at AED 1.40 per share on ~AED 30 billion (~USD 8.17 billion) of orders (>21× covered) and began trading on 15 October 2025.

Earlier cycles still matter as context: Parkin (Mar 2024) drew ~USD 71 billion in orders (~165×) and closed >30% up on day one; Dubai Taxi Company (Dec 2023) was ~130× covered, raising ~AED 1.2 billion (~USD 327 million); and Spinneys (May 2024) attracted ~AED 71 billion (~USD 19.33 billion) in orders (~64×).

The cadence has mattered: successive, thematically distinct IPOs have helped retain retail and institutional attention while nurturing a habit-forming local order book - one reason Dubai’s benchmark hit record highs multiple times in 2025.

Investor appetite, participation, and access High coverage ratios only matter if participation is broad and repeatable. Here, recent data points are encouraging. By 2024–25, Dubai reported a +1.2 million investor base and rising foreign participation, with some analyses putting foreign trading activity at >80% and continued onboarding of new investors via the Dubai Central Securities Depository (CSD)’s streamlined National Investor Number (NIN) process (including fully digital issuance). The mechanism lowers friction for overseas accounts and enables swift retail participation in IPOs.

On market structure, the 2020 launch of Dubai Clear - the region’s first independent central counterparty (CCP) for equities - Dubai Central Securities Depository (CSD) - the UAE’s first independent CSD modernised post-trade, with further 2025 enhancements like a centralised securities-lending and borrowing (SLB) framework operated by the CCP. Together, these upgrades improve settlement certainty, collateral efficiency, and lendable supply—key inputs for liquidity and index readiness.

Depth beyond equities: Dubai as a bonds venue Dubai’s fixed-income story is increasingly visible. Nasdaq Dubai has become one of the world’s largest sukuk listing centres, reporting roughly USD 80+ bn outstanding. It continues to act as a regional platform for sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate issuers. The breadth of instruments - sukuk, conventional bonds, and an expanding derivatives shelf - supports duration investors and enhances the cross-over between public-credit and equity capital formation.

Bond momentum sits alongside ongoing development of exchange-traded derivatives (UAE single-stock and index futures, plus Saudi single-stock exposure), broadening risk-management tools for regional and international investors. Recent coverage has also highlighted a robust primary flow in 2025, with listing volumes rising versus 2023.

Structural reforms: liquidity, disclosure, and governance The Higher Committee’s 2021-25 arc included a market-maker fund to support liquidity, specialised capital-markets courts, and rules to streamline listings across onshore and free-zone regimes. The intent: reduce friction, improve investor protection, and deepen secondary-market activity. These measures sit alongside Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA)-driven enhancements on CSD/CCP segregation, margin rules, and a more explicit SLB framework - together raising the market’s institutional “surface area.”

Foreign ownership remains a practical lever. DFM’s transparency on foreign ownership limits (FOLs) by security, combined with ongoing liberalisation by large-cap constituents, has supported incremental passive and active inflows over the cycle. As more issuers revise FOLs upwards and align with global index requirements, Dubai’s inclusion potential strengthens.

The road ahead: breadth, research coverage, and after-market health What sustains a listings cycle is not just supply; it’s after-market health: research coverage, free float, block trade capacity, hedging instruments, and an active securities-lending pool. On these dimensions, Dubai has built credible foundations - CCP/CSD, SLB, derivatives, and a deepening fixed-income venue - while continuing to feed the pipeline with privatisations and private-sector issuers. If 2022-2025 was about proving demand, the next phase is about depth: larger floats, increased institutional free float, and multi-venue investor engagement that ties equity stories to the bond stack.

In a cycle defined by investors seeking liquidity and legal clarity, Dubai’s capital markets are starting to look less like a regional alternative and more like a platform with its own gravity. The task from here is disciplined scaling - so that each new listing not only prices well, but trades well, attracts coverage, and compounds credibility for the next one.

