Matthew Perrys assistant gets 3 years, 5 months in prison for central role in his ketamine death

Los Angeles, May 28 (AP) Matthew Perry's live-in personal assistant, who had a central role in the "Friends" star's descent into ketamine addiction and injected him with the fatal dose of the drug, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years and five months in prison.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence to 60-year-old Kenneth Iwamasa in federal court in Los Angeles. He was also sentenced to two years of probation and a USD 10,000 fine.

It was the fifth and final sentencing in the two-and-a-half-year investigation and prosecution that followed Perry's death at age 54 on October 28, 2023.

"You were privy to his struggle with addiction," Judge Garnett said before handing down the sentence. "Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death."

The sentence was exactly what prosecutors had sought, though Garnett disagreed on some of the details. She found that Iwamasa did not abuse a position of trust, which could have brought more prison time.

And she said "there is no hard evidence that you acted with malicious intent, though some would disagree".

Iwamasa was at Perry's side through the final days of his life, acting as the actor's enabler, drug messenger and de-facto doctor. He was the last person to see Perry alive, and he was the one who found him dead in his Jacuzzi.

He was the first person to reach a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty in August of 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death, and became their most important witness.

Iwamasa's lawyer Alan Eisner argued for a six-month prison term with six months of home confinement, emphasising he was always acting at the direction of a boss with much more power than he had.

"His loyalty to Mr Perry was paramount," Eisner told the judge. "He worshipped Mr Perry, he looked up to Mr Perry. All he did was please and accommodate Mr Perry."

When Eisner said Iwamasa was unable to act differently than he did, the judge cut him off and said: "Unwilling. Not unable. He could have said no."

Perry's family members, some of whom may speak in court, made it clear in letters to the judge that there is no one they blame for his death more than Iwamasa -- a longtime friend they thought would help the actor maintain sobriety but instead indulged the worst impulses of a lifelong addict.

"Mathew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job -- by far -- was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction," wrote Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison. "We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price."

Perry had hired Iwamasa in 2022, and he was paying him USD 150,000 a year to live at his Los Angeles home and act as his assistant.

The actor had been taking the surgical anaesthetic ketamine legally for depression, an increasingly-common off-label use. But he wanted more than his doctor would give him.

According to Iwamasa's plea agreement, he bought off-the-books ketamine from another doctor, Salvador Plasencia, who taught him how to inject it. Plasencia was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in July.

Iwamasa also began buying ketamine from Perry's acquaintance Erik Fleming, who was getting it from a street dealer. Fleming was sentenced to two years in prison two weeks ago.

The dealer, Jasveen Sangha, dubbed "The Ketamine Queen", was sentenced to 15 years on April 8.

In the final days of Perry's life, Iwamasa was injecting him six to eight times per day. On October 23, 2023, he shot the 54-year-old actor full of a large dose and left to run errands. He returned to find Perry dead in the Jacuzzi. The LA County Medical Examiner found that ketamine was the primary cause of death. Drowning was a secondary cause.

At first, Iwamasa lied to police, omitting ketamine from the list of medications Perry was using, and saying nothing about his injections. But when investigators served a search warrant in January of 2024, he began coming clean.