The Indian mattress market is undergoing a significant transformation. You are no longer choosing between two legacy names. Today, dozens of direct-to-consumer brands and established giants crowd the space. But the problem hits when you’re confused about the types of mattresses available. With features, sizes, and sleep tech, before choosing a mattress, you need to sit down and find a brand that matches your interests.
We’ve put together a list of some of the top mattress brands in India, along with their key strengths and limitations. Comparing them across various factors to help you understand what each brand offers and decide which one fits your sleep preferences and budget.
|Brand
|Price Range
|Materials
|Cooling
|Support
|Best For
|Standout Strength
|Duroflex
|Mid to Premium
AirKnit fibres,
Foam, Spring, Latex
|High
|Orthopedic & zonal support with over 1 lakh micro-support points
|All-round sleepers, sleep tech enthusiasts
|Engineered structural airflow with AirKnit Tech and adaptive support
|Wakefit
|Budget to Mid
|Foam, Latex
|Moderate
|7-zone spinal alignment
|Budget buyers
|Value for money
|The Sleep Company
|Mid to Premium
|SmartGRID, Foam
|High
|Pressure‑relieving support
|Joint pain
|Adaptive grid tech
|Sleepwell
|Budget to Premium
|Foam, Spring
|Moderate
|Traditional orthopedic support
|Traditional support
|Reliability
|Sleepyhead
|Budget to Mid
|Foam, Latex
|Moderate
|Contouring support
|Young adults
|Accessible comfort
|Sleepycat
|Mid-range
|Foam, Latex
|High
|Pressure relieving support
|Hot sleepers
|Quality latex options
|Emma
|Premium
|Foam, Hybrid
|Moderate
|plush‑leaning support
|Plush feel
|European design
|Kurlon
|Budget to Mid
|Coir, Foam
|High
|Firm, coir‑driven support
|Firm support
|Natural coir breathability
Duroflex positions itself around ergonomic support and sleep-technology focused design. Many of their mattresses are designed to provide spinal support with temperature regulation.
Airboost is Duroflex’s proprietary open-matrix mattress technology made from over one lakh independently responsive fibres, designed to improve airflow, movement response, and postural support.
Trusted by athletes around the world, this sleep technology is brought to India for the first time by Duroflex. Airboost is accredited by the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) for 30% more deep sleep and recommended by doctors at the National Health Academy (NHA).
Wakefit provides an accessible market by offering reliable, direct-to-consumer foam beds. They simplify the buying process for first-time online shoppers. Their straightforward approach has made them a popular brand across the country.
Sleep Company gained attention for introducing SmartGRID technology. This structure adapts instantly to weight distribution. This marks a significant departure from traditional memory foam beds.
With decades of presence, Sleepwell provides traditional, sturdy support. They also have one of the largest offline retail networks in India. You can find a Sleepwell store in almost every major city and town.
Sleepyhead focuses on unboxing ease and immediate plush comfort. Their designs cater heavily to modern urban aesthetics. They feature soft and plush-focused designs, mainly focusing on younger target audiences.
Sleepycat hits the sweet spot for natural materials without the luxury markup. Their latex mattress options perform exceptionally well in warm weather.
Emma brings European design principles to India. Their multi-layered foam beds prioritize a luxurious, sink-in sensation.
Kurlon remains the undisputed king of rubberized coir. They offer the firmest, most naturally ventilated budget options available.
Different bodies require different mattress structures. Some brands excel in specific niches, while others offer a dependable middle ground. After considering key factors such as spinal support, durability, cooling, material quality, innovation, and overall value, the evidence consistently points to Duroflex as one of the most well-rounded choices.
Duroflex has introduced Airboost, India’s latest sleep-tech mattress, which has emerged as one of the overall mattresses in India for 2026. Combining adaptive support, exceptional breathability, and responsive comfort, it represents the brand's vision for the future of sleep. Ultimately, the right mattress depends on your sleeping style, support preference, budget, and climate needs.
Duroflex is one of the established brands in India, with a range focused on sleep technology, orthopedic support, and different comfort preferences. The right choice ultimately depends on factors such as firmness, materials, sleeping position, budget, and individual support needs.
For back pain, look for a mattress that provides adequate support and helps maintain a neutral spinal position. Duroflex Airboost features five-zone orthopedic support and a 1 lakh+ AirKnit fibre structure for responsive, targeted spine support.
Yes, if the cost goes toward high-density materials or structural airflow. Premium mattresses last up to a decade, lowering the actual cost per year.
Brands utilizing natural latex, high-density rebonded foam, or air fibres, brands like Duroflex, generally outlast standard memory foam brands.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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