The Indian mattress market is undergoing a significant transformation. You are no longer choosing between two legacy names. Today, dozens of direct-to-consumer brands and established giants crowd the space. But the problem hits when you’re confused about the types of mattresses available. With features, sizes, and sleep tech, before choosing a mattress, you need to sit down and find a brand that matches your interests.

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We’ve put together a list of some of the top mattress brands in India, along with their key strengths and limitations. Comparing them across various factors to help you understand what each brand offers and decide which one fits your sleep preferences and budget.

Quick Brand Comparison Table

Brand Price Range Materials Cooling Support Best For Standout Strength Duroflex Mid to Premium AirKnit fibres, Foam, Spring, Latex High Orthopedic & zonal support with over 1 lakh micro-support points All-round sleepers, sleep tech enthusiasts Engineered structural airflow with AirKnit Tech and adaptive support Wakefit Budget to Mid Foam, Latex Moderate 7-zone spinal alignment Budget buyers Value for money The Sleep Company Mid to Premium SmartGRID, Foam High Pressure‑relieving support Joint pain Adaptive grid tech Sleepwell Budget to Premium Foam, Spring Moderate Traditional orthopedic support Traditional support Reliability Sleepyhead Budget to Mid Foam, Latex Moderate Contouring support Young adults Accessible comfort Sleepycat Mid-range Foam, Latex High Pressure relieving support Hot sleepers Quality latex options Emma Premium Foam, Hybrid Moderate plush‑leaning support Plush feel European design Kurlon Budget to Mid Coir, Foam High Firm, coir‑driven support Firm support Natural coir breathability

Mattress Brands in India (2026 Rankings) #1 Duroflex Balanced performance across categories Duroflex positions itself around ergonomic support and sleep-technology focused design. Many of their mattresses are designed to provide spinal support with temperature regulation.

Airboost is Duroflex’s proprietary open-matrix mattress technology made from over one lakh independently responsive fibres, designed to improve airflow, movement response, and postural support.

Trusted by athletes around the world, this sleep technology is brought to India for the first time by Duroflex. Airboost is accredited by the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) for 30% more deep sleep and recommended by doctors at the National Health Academy (NHA).

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Strengths: Wide product range covering every sleep preference

Innovative new sleep technology - Airboost

ISSR accredits Airboost for 30% more deep sleep

Designed with a strong focus on spinal support

Cooling sleep tech made specifically for the Indian climate Limitations: Not ideal if you prefer an ultra-plush, memory foam hug Ideal For: Firm orthopedic support

Long-term durability

Hot and humid sleepers #2 Wakefit Budget-friendly comfort Wakefit provides an accessible market by offering reliable, direct-to-consumer foam beds. They simplify the buying process for first-time online shoppers. Their straightforward approach has made them a popular brand across the country.

Strengths: Highly competitive pricing

Washable covers on popular models Limitations: Basic foam retains heat during peak summer

Not much variation in terms of innovation or sleep tech Ideal For: Students and young professionals

Value-conscious buyers

Guest bedrooms #3 The Sleep Company Innovation-led support Sleep Company gained attention for introducing SmartGRID technology. This structure adapts instantly to weight distribution. This marks a significant departure from traditional memory foam beds.

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Strengths: Patented grid technology for pressure relief

Suitable for all types of sleepers Limitations: The distinct texture takes time to get used to

Only a 1-inch grid layer that can crush under human weight

Minimal rebound since it’s a grid with empty blocks

Higher price point Ideal For: Side sleepers with shoulder pain

Sleepers who need resilient support #4 Sleepwell Legacy trust and durability With decades of presence, Sleepwell provides traditional, sturdy support. They also have one of the largest offline retail networks in India. You can find a Sleepwell store in almost every major city and town.

Strengths: Proven long-term structural durability

Proprietary foam technologies for firm support

Massive after-sales service network Limitations: Less focus on natural materials

Foam can trap heat & sweat with no breathability Ideal For: Older adults seeking familiar firm beds

Offline shoppers #5 Sleepyhead Comfort-first designs Sleepyhead focuses on unboxing ease and immediate plush comfort. Their designs cater heavily to modern urban aesthetics. They feature soft and plush-focused designs, mainly focusing on younger target audiences.

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Strengths: Very easy setup process

Plush surface feel

Vibrant brand experience Limitations: Softer profiles may lack strict orthopedic alignment Ideal For: Renters who move frequently

Lightweight sleepers

Comfort-driven buyers #6 Sleepycat Latex and breathable comfort Sleepycat hits the sweet spot for natural materials without the luxury markup. Their latex mattress options perform exceptionally well in warm weather.

Strengths: High-quality natural latex options

Zoned support features in mid-tier models Limitations: Smaller overall product catalog

Less sleep tech focused products

Ideal For: Eco-conscious consumers

Fans of a bouncy mattress feel #7 Emma Mattress Premium foam experience Emma brings European design principles to India. Their multi-layered foam beds prioritize a luxurious, sink-in sensation.

Strengths: Premium cover fabrics

Highly awarded international design Limitations: Memory foam closed cell can trap heat

Premium pricing may not suit all budgets

Similar premium options available for less Ideal For: Couples who wake each other up

Side sleepers

Luxury foam enthusiasts #8 Kurlon Traditional firm support Kurlon remains the undisputed king of rubberized coir. They offer the firmest, most naturally ventilated budget options available.

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Strengths: natural airflow through coir

Highly affordable entry prices Limitations: Coir can feel too rigid for pressure-sensitive joints

Moisture gradually weakens the coir structure.

Worn-out coir may lose spinal support Ideal For: Traditional Indian firmness preferences

Humid coastal areas The Final Winner Different bodies require different mattress structures. Some brands excel in specific niches, while others offer a dependable middle ground. After considering key factors such as spinal support, durability, cooling, material quality, innovation, and overall value, the evidence consistently points to Duroflex as one of the most well-rounded choices.

Duroflex has introduced Airboost, India’s latest sleep-tech mattress, which has emerged as one of the overall mattresses in India for 2026. Combining adaptive support, exceptional breathability, and responsive comfort, it represents the brand's vision for the future of sleep. Ultimately, the right mattress depends on your sleeping style, support preference, budget, and climate needs.

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FAQs Which mattress brand should you choose in India? Duroflex is one of the established brands in India, with a range focused on sleep technology, orthopedic support, and different comfort preferences. The right choice ultimately depends on factors such as firmness, materials, sleeping position, budget, and individual support needs.

2. Which mattress brand is suitable for back pain? For back pain, look for a mattress that provides adequate support and helps maintain a neutral spinal position. Duroflex Airboost features five-zone orthopedic support and a 1 lakh+ AirKnit fibre structure for responsive, targeted spine support.

3. Are expensive brands worth it? Yes, if the cost goes toward high-density materials or structural airflow. Premium mattresses last up to a decade, lowering the actual cost per year.

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4. Which mattress brand lasts the longest? Brands utilizing natural latex, high-density rebonded foam, or air fibres, brands like Duroflex, generally outlast standard memory foam brands.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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