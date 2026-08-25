Subscribe

Mattress Brands in India (2026): A Comparison Guide

Duroflex's Airboost mattress is a standout in India's evolving sleep market, combining innovative technology with orthopedic support. Amidst various brands, the right mattress choice depends on individual sleep style, support needs, and budget considerations.

Focus
Published25 Aug 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Mattress Brands in India (2026): A Comparison Guide
Mattress Brands in India (2026): A Comparison Guide
AI Quick Read

The Indian mattress market is undergoing a significant transformation. You are no longer choosing between two legacy names. Today, dozens of direct-to-consumer brands and established giants crowd the space. But the problem hits when you’re confused about the types of mattresses available. With features, sizes, and sleep tech, before choosing a mattress, you need to sit down and find a brand that matches your interests.

Advertisement

We’ve put together a list of some of the top mattress brands in India, along with their key strengths and limitations. Comparing them across various factors to help you understand what each brand offers and decide which one fits your sleep preferences and budget.

Quick Brand Comparison Table

BrandPrice RangeMaterialsCoolingSupportBest ForStandout Strength
DuroflexMid to Premium

AirKnit fibres,

Foam, Spring, Latex

HighOrthopedic & zonal support with over 1 lakh micro-support pointsAll-round sleepers, sleep tech enthusiastsEngineered structural airflow with AirKnit Tech and adaptive support
WakefitBudget to MidFoam, LatexModerate7-zone spinal alignmentBudget buyersValue for money
The Sleep CompanyMid to PremiumSmartGRID, FoamHighPressure‑relieving supportJoint painAdaptive grid tech
SleepwellBudget to PremiumFoam, SpringModerateTraditional orthopedic supportTraditional supportReliability
SleepyheadBudget to MidFoam, LatexModerateContouring supportYoung adultsAccessible comfort
SleepycatMid-rangeFoam, LatexHighPressure relieving supportHot sleepersQuality latex options
EmmaPremiumFoam, HybridModerateplush‑leaning supportPlush feelEuropean design
KurlonBudget to MidCoir, FoamHighFirm, coir‑driven supportFirm supportNatural coir breathability

Mattress Brands in India (2026 Rankings)

#1 Duroflex

Balanced performance across categories

Duroflex positions itself around ergonomic support and sleep-technology focused design. Many of their mattresses are designed to provide spinal support with temperature regulation.

Airboost is Duroflex’s proprietary open-matrix mattress technology made from over one lakh independently responsive fibres, designed to improve airflow, movement response, and postural support.

Trusted by athletes around the world, this sleep technology is brought to India for the first time by Duroflex. Airboost is accredited by the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) for 30% more deep sleep and recommended by doctors at the National Health Academy (NHA).

Advertisement

Strengths:

  • Wide product range covering every sleep preference
  • Innovative new sleep technology - Airboost
  • ISSR accredits Airboost for 30% more deep sleep
  • Designed with a strong focus on spinal support
  • Cooling sleep tech made specifically for the Indian climate

Limitations:

  • Not ideal if you prefer an ultra-plush, memory foam hug

Ideal For:

  • Firm orthopedic support
  • Long-term durability
  • Hot and humid sleepers

#2 Wakefit

Budget-friendly comfort

Wakefit provides an accessible market by offering reliable, direct-to-consumer foam beds. They simplify the buying process for first-time online shoppers. Their straightforward approach has made them a popular brand across the country.

Strengths:

  • Highly competitive pricing
  • Washable covers on popular models

Limitations:

  • Basic foam retains heat during peak summer
  • Not much variation in terms of innovation or sleep tech

Ideal For:

  • Students and young professionals
  • Value-conscious buyers
  • Guest bedrooms

#3 The Sleep Company

Innovation-led support

Sleep Company gained attention for introducing SmartGRID technology. This structure adapts instantly to weight distribution. This marks a significant departure from traditional memory foam beds.

Advertisement

Strengths:

  • Patented grid technology for pressure relief
  • Suitable for all types of sleepers

Limitations:

  • The distinct texture takes time to get used to
  • Only a 1-inch grid layer that can crush under human weight
  • Minimal rebound since it’s a grid with empty blocks
  • Higher price point

Ideal For:

  • Side sleepers with shoulder pain
  • Sleepers who need resilient support

#4 Sleepwell

Legacy trust and durability

With decades of presence, Sleepwell provides traditional, sturdy support. They also have one of the largest offline retail networks in India. You can find a Sleepwell store in almost every major city and town.

Strengths:

  • Proven long-term structural durability
  • Proprietary foam technologies for firm support
  • Massive after-sales service network

Limitations:

  • Less focus on natural materials
  • Foam can trap heat & sweat with no breathability

Ideal For:

  • Older adults seeking familiar firm beds
  • Offline shoppers

#5 Sleepyhead

Comfort-first designs

Sleepyhead focuses on unboxing ease and immediate plush comfort. Their designs cater heavily to modern urban aesthetics. They feature soft and plush-focused designs, mainly focusing on younger target audiences.

Advertisement

Strengths:

  • Very easy setup process
  • Plush surface feel
  • Vibrant brand experience

Limitations:

  • Softer profiles may lack strict orthopedic alignment

Ideal For:

  • Renters who move frequently
  • Lightweight sleepers
  • Comfort-driven buyers

#6 Sleepycat

Latex and breathable comfort

Sleepycat hits the sweet spot for natural materials without the luxury markup. Their latex mattress options perform exceptionally well in warm weather.

Strengths:

  • High-quality natural latex options
  • Zoned support features in mid-tier models

Limitations:

  • Smaller overall product catalog
  • Less sleep tech focused products

Ideal For:

  • Eco-conscious consumers
  • Fans of a bouncy mattress feel

#7 Emma Mattress

Premium foam experience

Emma brings European design principles to India. Their multi-layered foam beds prioritize a luxurious, sink-in sensation.

Strengths:

  • Premium cover fabrics
  • Highly awarded international design

Limitations:

  • Memory foam closed cell can trap heat
  • Premium pricing may not suit all budgets
  • Similar premium options available for less

Ideal For:

  • Couples who wake each other up
  • Side sleepers
  • Luxury foam enthusiasts

#8 Kurlon

Traditional firm support

Kurlon remains the undisputed king of rubberized coir. They offer the firmest, most naturally ventilated budget options available.

Advertisement

Strengths:

  • natural airflow through coir
  • Highly affordable entry prices

Limitations:

  • Coir can feel too rigid for pressure-sensitive joints
  • Moisture gradually weakens the coir structure.
  • Worn-out coir may lose spinal support

Ideal For:

  • Traditional Indian firmness preferences
  • Humid coastal areas

The Final Winner

Different bodies require different mattress structures. Some brands excel in specific niches, while others offer a dependable middle ground. After considering key factors such as spinal support, durability, cooling, material quality, innovation, and overall value, the evidence consistently points to Duroflex as one of the most well-rounded choices.

Duroflex has introduced Airboost, India’s latest sleep-tech mattress, which has emerged as one of the overall mattresses in India for 2026. Combining adaptive support, exceptional breathability, and responsive comfort, it represents the brand's vision for the future of sleep. Ultimately, the right mattress depends on your sleeping style, support preference, budget, and climate needs.

Advertisement

FAQs

  1. Which mattress brand should you choose in India?

Duroflex is one of the established brands in India, with a range focused on sleep technology, orthopedic support, and different comfort preferences. The right choice ultimately depends on factors such as firmness, materials, sleeping position, budget, and individual support needs.

2. Which mattress brand is suitable for back pain?

For back pain, look for a mattress that provides adequate support and helps maintain a neutral spinal position. Duroflex Airboost features five-zone orthopedic support and a 1 lakh+ AirKnit fibre structure for responsive, targeted spine support.

3. Are expensive brands worth it?

Yes, if the cost goes toward high-density materials or structural airflow. Premium mattresses last up to a decade, lowering the actual cost per year.

Advertisement

4. Which mattress brand lasts the longest?

Brands utilizing natural latex, high-density rebonded foam, or air fibres, brands like Duroflex, generally outlast standard memory foam brands.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeFocusMattress Brands in India (2026): A Comparison Guide
Advertisement
Read Next Story