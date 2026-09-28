Maximising returns with Systematic Investment Plans

How much was ₹5,000 worth five years ago? Not in investment terms, just in everyday life.

For someone who began a monthly SIP with ₹5,000 and has continued with exactly the same amount ever since, that question is worth considering. The original investment may have been sensible for the salary, expenses and financial goals at the time. Five years later, those numbers may bear little resemblance to the old ones.

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Yet SIPs are easy to leave untouched. That is part of their appeal. Once the instruction is in place, investing can continue without a fresh decision every month.

Convenience, though, does not mean an investment should disappear from view.

An SIP is regular. Returns are not. A SIP mutual fund investment puts a specified amount into a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals. AMFI describes SIP as an investment methodology rather than a separate investment product. The money still goes into the chosen mutual fund, with its own portfolio, objective and risks. What changes from one instalment to the next is the NAV at which units are purchased.

If the NAV is lower, the same contribution purchases more units; when it is higher, fewer units are bought. This is commonly called rupee cost averaging. It removes the need to decide afresh every month whether the market looks like a good place to invest.

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There is an important limit to that benefit. AMFI explicitly notes that rupee cost averaging does not assure a profit or protect an investor against losses in a declining market. That matters when discussing “maximising” SIP returns. There is no adjustment to an SIP that can manufacture a higher market return. The scheme still has to perform.

What an investor can control is the following: the amount being invested, how long it remains invested, whether contributions continue and whether the selected scheme still makes sense for the goal.

The monthly amount can get old Consider an investor who started an SIP early in a career and later saw income increase. Keeping the original SIP amount would maintain the investment habit, but the proportion of income being invested may gradually look smaller. Increasing the contribution is one way of responding to that.

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SIP Top-Up facilities allow investors to increase SIP instalments at predefined intervals, either by an amount or a percentage. Depending on the applicable facility and SIP frequency, increases may be available at half-yearly or yearly intervals.

It is a fairly simple idea. Instead of deciding that ₹5,000 a month must remain ₹5,000 indefinitely, the contribution can move as circumstances change. This does not increase the rate of return earned by the fund, but increases the amount of money being put to work. That is an important distinction to make.

A calculator can make the difference visible This is where some basic arithmetic becomes useful. Suppose an investor has a future amount in mind. How much would need to be invested each month? What happens if the time available is 15 years rather than ten? How much does the required monthly contribution change if a different assumed return is entered? A mutual fund calculator or SIP calculator can run those scenarios without turning the exercise into a spreadsheet project.

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The SIP Calculator works from three main inputs: a target amount, an assumed annual return and the investment period. It then estimates the monthly SIP required for the illustration. Try changing the time period and the number changes. Change the assumed return and it changes again. That is probably the most useful way to read the output, as a “what if?” exercise. A mutual fund SIP calculator however, can help with planning. It cannot tell the market what to do next.

Missing an instalment is different from abandoning the plan Real life rarely behaves as neatly as an SIP schedule. There may be a month when expenses jump unexpectedly. At another point, an investor may be tempted to stop because markets have fallen. Later, a sharp rally may create the opposite temptation - increase the investment because recent returns look attractive. Neither reaction says much about the original financial goal.

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Regular investing can reduce the number of market-timing decisions an investor has to make. But the scheme itself still deserves periodic attention. A review need not mean constant tinkering. It can be as straightforward as checking whether the goal has changed, whether the SIP amount remains meaningful and whether the scheme continues to fit the purpose for which it was selected.

An SIP does not become more effective because an investor watches it every day. Nor does setting it up once mean the job is finished forever. Nobody can control the markets. What the investor can do is look into how much goes in, whether that amount can increase over time, how long the investment is allowed to run and whether it still belongs in the plan.

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Sometimes, getting more out of an SIP begins right there.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

This is an investor education and awareness initiative. All Mutual Fund investors have to go through a one-time KYC (know your Customer) process. Investors should deal only with registered mutual funds, to be verified on SEBI website under 'Intermediaries/ Market Infrastructure Institutions'. For redressal of your complaints, you may please visit SEBI SCORES. This is an investor education and awareness initiative by Nippon India Mutual Fund.



The information herein is meant only for general reading purposes and the views being expressed only constitute opinions and therefore cannot be considered as guidelines, recommendations or as a professional guide for the readers. The document has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information, internally developed data and other sources believed to be reliable. The sponsor, the Investment Manager, the Trustee or any of their directors, employees, associates or representatives (“entities & their associates”) do not assume any responsibility for, or warrant the accuracy, completeness, adequacy and reliability of such information. Recipients of this information are advised to rely on their own analysis, interpretations & investigations. Readers are also advised to seek independent professional advice in order to arrive at an informed investment decision. Entities & their associates including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this material shall not be liable in any way for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, including on account of lost profits arising from the information contained in this material. Recipient alone shall be fully responsible for any decision taken on the basis of this document.

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