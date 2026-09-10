MCD carries out 34 demolitions, seals 17 properties in September 9 citywide drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on September 9 carried out an intensive enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, illegal misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings across all 12 zones of Delhi.

The latest action forms part of a broader and sustained administrative campaign. According to official division-wise daily records, between June 1 and September 9, the civic body has carried out 1,053 demolition actions, sealed 491 properties and served 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices.

34 demolition and 17 sealing actions On September 9, MCD carried out 34 demolition actions and 17 sealing actions across its 12 zones. Narela Zone recorded six large-scale demolition drives, while South Zone demolished five unauthorised buildings. Central Zone reported five demolitions, and Keshavpuram and Shahdara North zones carried out three demolitions each.

In West Zone, demolition action was taken against a dangerous property in Deep Enclave, Part-II, Vikas Nagar. Civil Lines Zone sealed four properties, including Vardhman Mall, on account of misuse. The zone also witnessed major demolition action against unauthorised construction in Sant Nagar A-1 Block Extension.

City-SP Zone carried out demolition action at four properties against unauthorised construction in Prem Nagar and Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid.

The multi-zone operation reflects MCD’s continued focus on preventing unauthorised construction and misuse of properties through regular enforcement. The civic body is conducting such drives as part of a sustained campaign rather than limiting action to isolated cases.

The campaign covers construction violations and property misuse, while structural surveys help identify buildings requiring repairs or immediate intervention. Together, these measures aim to improve compliance, strengthen public safety and ensure that unsafe or unauthorised properties do not remain unchecked across the city.

1,252 PG buildings surveyed for safety Alongside enforcement against illegal construction and property misuse, MCD has been assessing the structural condition of PG buildings. A total of 1,252 PG buildings have been surveyed.

The survey found that 39 buildings require minor repairs, while nine require major repairs. Three buildings were classified as dangerous, with one of these already demolished.

The findings highlight the civic body’s focus on identifying potentially unsafe structures and taking action where necessary. Structural safety assessments are particularly relevant for buildings being used for accommodation, where the condition of the premises can have implications for residents.

MCD’s September 9 drive therefore combined demolition and sealing action with continued structural safety assessment. The civic body’s records from June 1 onward indicate sustained enforcement against unauthorised construction, while the PG survey adds a safety-focused component to its ongoing administrative efforts.