MCD orders inspection of all PG hostels in Delhi after High Court directive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered an inspection of all paying guest (PG) hostels under its jurisdiction after the Delhi High Court directed the civic body to complete the exercise within a week. The inspections will examine permissions, building bye-law compliance and the number of students staying in each premises.

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The direction follows the court’s September 7 order in a public interest litigation titled ‘Aniket Gupta Vs. MCD’. An MCD circular issued by the Additional Commissioner (Engineering) instructed executive engineers (Building) across all zones to conduct inspections in their respective areas and submit signed, comprehensive reports to Building headquarters by September 10.

MCD to check permissions, safety compliance According to the prescribed inspection format, officials have to record the zone, division and address of each PG hostel, along with right of way, number of floors, number of rooms and the sanctioned building plan. The report will also include the number of occupants or students living at each premises.

Engineers have been asked to establish whether occupancy or building plan approval has been obtained and whether any regularisation has been secured. They must also check if structural stability certificates and Delhi Fire Service no-objection certificates have been obtained.

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The inspection will additionally determine whether the activity being carried out at a premises is permissible under the Master Plan of Delhi and whether conversion charges applicable under the plan have been paid. Any violations noticed during the inspection are to be recorded along with remarks.

The civic body’s exercise comes amid increased scrutiny of accommodation facilities following the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, where six people died. The Delhi government has directed inspections of nearby PG accommodations and other buildings, with sealing ordered where violations are found.

Reports to form part of court affidavit The MCD circular states that the data collected through the inspections will be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days. The exercise has therefore been given a tight reporting schedule, with zonal executive engineers required to submit their findings to headquarters by September 10.

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The concerned Zonal Additional Commissioners have been directed to personally monitor and supervise the inspections. The circular, issued with the prior approval of the municipal commissioner, asks officials to accord the exercise top priority.

The inspection will identify properties with missing permissions or certificates and establish where building bye-laws, Master Plan requirements or other conditions have been breached.

By requiring details on permissions, structural stability, fire safety, occupancy and permissible land use, the prescribed format seeks to capture multiple aspects of compliance.

MCD officials will submit the information zone-wise, enabling the civic administration to identify violations and determine further action based on the findings. The findings will help authorities identify premises requiring measures, enforcement action or scrutiny under regulations and safety requirements.

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