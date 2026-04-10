Media Giant Hindustan Times Group Bets ₹16 Crore (USD 2M) on BrickCircle to Capture India’s $60Bn SM REIT Opportunity

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HT) has entered into a strategic investment partnership with BrickCircle Real Estate Private Limited, committing ₹16 crore (USD 2 million) into the platform. BrickCircle is a next-generation real estate investment management company focused on institutional-grade investments in data centres and digital infrastructure—sectors witnessing strong demand driven by India’s $1 trillion digital economy.

BrickCircle operates at the intersection of real estate research, analytics, events, and investment management, positioning itself as a full-stack platform to unlock access to high-quality real estate opportunities for a broader investor base through a transparent, and yield-driven investment model.

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This investment marks HT’s strategic expansion into the rapidly growing real estate investment ecosystem, combining its market-leading media capabilities with BrickCircle’s vision to build a scalable and compliant platform aligned with SEBI’s Small and Medium REIT (SM REIT) framework.

Under this partnership, HT will support BrickCircle through its integrated media ecosystem, enabling brand scale, investor outreach, and market education initiatives across India.

Dr. Satya Gupta, social entrepreneur, Former Principal Advisor at TRAI, Founder-Chairman, Bluetown India, and Co-founder, BrickCircle, said:

“Having served in senior leadership roles within the Government of India, including Railways and the regulatory ecosystem, and working across telecom and digital infrastructure for more than four decades, I see a clear opportunity to institutionalise data centre investments in India. BrickCircle combines regulatory alignment, deep industry relationships, and execution capability to build a high-quality asset pipeline for long-term investors.”

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Dr. Anil Mundhe, Co-founder & CEO, BrickCircle, added:

“We are building BrickCircle to become the default platform for institutional real estate investing in India. With backing, we gain a decisive edge in distribution enabling us to scale faster, attract superior assets, and unlock meaningful investor participation.”

A spokesperson from HT said:

“We see strong potential in platforms that are institutionalising new asset classes in India. BrickCircle’s approach to building a compliant and scalable real estate investment platform aligns well with our strategy of supporting high-growth ventures through our media ecosystem.”