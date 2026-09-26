MedTech access takes centre stage at IMPF policy summit in Gujarat

The Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum (IMPF) organised a National Policy Summit on MedTech Access in Vapi, Gujarat, on September 22, bringing policymakers, parliamentarians, healthcare institutions, clinicians and industry representatives together to discuss the development and adoption of medical technologies in India.

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The summit, held at Meril Academy under the theme “Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat | Reimagining MedTech Access in India”, focused on the policy and institutional issues that can influence how medical technologies are researched, developed, assessed, financed and eventually adopted in healthcare settings.

Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairperson of IMPF, chaired the summit. Participants included representatives from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Authority, AIIMS Nagpur and National Health Systems Resource Centre.

From indigenous innovation to manufacturing The first panel, “Building a Sustainable and Globally Competitive MedTech Ecosystem”, examined the requirements for developing a stronger domestic medical technology ecosystem.

The discussion included research and development, regulatory and quality frameworks, industry-academia collaboration, manufacturing capabilities, supply-chain resilience and clinical requirements. The panel was chaired by Dr Shivaji Bandappa Kalge, with Shri Manoj Kumar Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, as Co-Chair.

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Dr Vibhav Garg of Meril moderated the session, which included Prof. (Dr.) Prashant P. Joshi and Dr Neha Dumka.

Joshi said building a self-reliant medical device ecosystem would require greater focus on quality, evidence, engineering capabilities, component manufacturing and domestic supply chains. He also highlighted the need for Indian products to meet internationally credible standards.

Dr Prashant P. Joshi said healthcare institutions could play a larger role in identifying clinical needs and working with engineering and research institutions to develop solutions. He pointed to joint research, academic programmes and training as possible areas for stronger collaboration.

Dr Shivaji Kalge said Indian medical device manufacturers are developing products for areas including ophthalmology and argued that continued attention to research and quality could support wider acceptance of domestic technologies.

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Financing and workforce capacity remain key issues The second panel, “Expanding Access to Quality Care through MedTech Innovation”, examined what is required to translate medical technology innovation into patient access.

Among the issues discussed were clinical evidence, health technology assessment, financing and reimbursement, technology adoption and healthcare workforce capabilities. The panel was chaired by Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar and moderated by Dr Sharmila Sarkar.

Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Joint Director at the National Health Authority, said financing and reimbursement pathways need to take clinical and economic evidence into account. He also highlighted the need to assess the total cost of care, including treatment, hospitalisation, personnel and follow-up, rather than focusing only on the upfront cost of a device.

Dr Gaurav Shanker Pradhan said technology adoption also depends on whether healthcare professionals have the skills to use devices safely and effectively. He highlighted competency-based training and remote learning as areas that could support capacity building.

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Dr Neha Dumka said technologies for primary healthcare should be assessed for usability, cost-effectiveness, scalability and sustainability, while Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar emphasised the need for data-based evaluation and stronger capabilities at community health centres and sub-district facilities.

The discussions highlighted a need to connect medical technology development with healthcare delivery requirements, particularly in areas where infrastructure and workforce capacity can affect adoption. Participants also discussed the role of evidence generation, regulation, reimbursement and institutional collaboration in widening access to medical technologies.

Established in 2006, IMPF is a non-partisan forum of Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with backgrounds in medicine and healthcare.