Meet ShopSe, the Mumbai Startup introducing formal credit to India's Next 25 Crore Credit Consumers

India's growing consumption economy is creating a new generation of first-time borrowers entering the formal credit system at the point of purchase rather than through traditional lending products. ShopSe is building a financing platform designed to reach this shift, connecting businesses, consumers and multiple lenders through a single journey.

The Big Picture of Consumer Credit Growing aspirations and digital adoption has created demand across every major spending category in India. According to TransUnion CIBIL, most new-to-credit consumers first enter the credit system through consumer durable loans, secured credit cards, or Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) facilities, often at the point of purchase rather than inside a bank branch.

The Untapped Market: Spends That Would Happen, If Affordability Were There Most businesses think of their market as the demand they can already see: the shopper who reached the payment page, tried to check out, and dropped off. Industry data shows seven out of ten customers who reach the payment stage on a high-value purchase do not complete it, often because the upfront cost is beyond what they can pay immediately. In categories with ticket sizes from ₹10,000 to several lakhs, this compounds into hundreds of crores in lost revenue every year, and it is the part of the market most businesses already measure.

But it is only the visible edge of a much larger market. A second, larger layer of demand never reaches checkout, cart, or any drop-off report at all, not because the customer decided against the purchase, but because no affordability option was visible early enough for the purchase to be considered in the first place. In categories like insurance (premium financing), education, elective healthcare and travel, financing is not a feature that improves the odds of a sale; it is the reason the sale exists at all. Without it, these purchases do not get delayed or downsized. They simply never begin and never register as a number anywhere.

Both layers belong to the same market: real spend that already exists in the intentions of Indian consumers today, currently going unrealized for one reason, no one made affordability visible at the moment it was needed.

"India doesn't have a demand problem, and it doesn't have an income problem. It has an untapped market — spend that would happen today if the affordability was there. Most businesses can only see the sliver of it that reaches their payment page. We built ShopSe to go after all of it."



Pallav Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ShopSe

How ShopSe Taps Into It ShopSe exists to convert this untapped market into real transactions, at both layers. It makes financing visible and accessible in the customer's funnel journey, so purchases that would otherwise never be attempted have a reason to start. And for the customers who do apply, ShopSe brings together India's leading banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in one integrated journey. A single form can secure approval from multiple lenders, and if one declines, another becomes accessible instantly, without the customer restarting the application. Businesses using ShopSe have reported higher transaction completion rates as a result.

The Opportunity An estimated 25 crore Indians stand to benefit from the right affordability offering served at the right place. While many of these consumers are already part of the formal credit ecosystem and need help with affordability, a significant number are accessing formal credit for the first time. More than 5,000 crore rupees of credit has already been provided through ShopSe to consumers at online and offline merchants across the country. The next 25 crore represent an existing unmet demand and helps to bring previously untapped spending to the economy.

"The average Indian consumer today aspires to provide the best for themselves and their family, but affordability is a very real issue which forces them to compromise or drop the purchase altogether. At ShopSe, we are solving for this gap by providing a digital financing solution to our merchant partners which can be used across categories and channels, one that brings every lender together in a single journey and works from the first moment of interest to the final purchase."

Pallav Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ShopSe

About ShopSe ShopSe is a Mumbai-based fintech company building the consumer financing infrastructure powering digital and offline commerce. By bringing together multiple banks and NBFCs through a single, seamless application journey, ShopSe helps businesses improve transaction conversions while enabling more consumers to access formal credit for the first time. To date, the company has disbursed over ₹5,000 crore in loans and partners with 250+ leading brands across India to make affordable commerce more accessible.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.