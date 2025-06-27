Meet the Jury Behind the Kyndryl Finnovate Hackathon

The Kyndryl Finnovate Hackathon, hosted by Mint and supported by Bhashini, is designed to inspire scalable and impactful solutions to India’s most urgent banking challenges. The hackathon is now entering its pivotal Ideation and Prototype phases.

With problem statements that ensure real world viability—multilingual capabilities, digitisation of documents, conversational AI—this is not a typical tech sprint. It is an impact platform for startups, independent software vendors, and fintech professionals to solve real complexities of operational bottlenecks.

Guiding this transformation are four outstanding jury members — each with a proven track record of reimagining financial services in India and beyond. Their expertise spans blockchain, AI, regulatory tech, core banking, and large-scale digital transformation. As the hackathon advances, these leaders are now set to evaluate ideas, assess prototypes, and elevate India’s next wave of banking innovation.

The Jury Panel

Prasanna Lohar — CEO, Block Stack | Ex-Chief Innovation Officer, DCB Bank

With over two decades in financial services, Prasanna Lohar is one of India’s most influential voices in digital transformation. Having led innovation at DCB Bank and now helming Block Stack, Lohar specialises in decentralised architecture, API banking, and the integration of blockchain and AI into everyday banking systems.

His deep understanding of strategy execution, coupled with his role as an advisor to government and fintech ecosystems, positions him to critically evaluate ideas with the potential to scale and integrate within existing infrastructures. From architecture orchestration to regulatory alignment, Lohar’s focus on “innovation with impact” makes him an ideal juror for both early-stage ideas and functional prototypes.

Anuj Srivastava — Co-Founder & CEO, OnFinance AI | Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

A BITS Pilani alum and a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honouree, Anuj Srivastava is redefining the use of large language models in the financial sector. As CEO of OnFinance AI, Srivastava leads the development of NeoGPT, a foundational vertical LLM for BFSI applications.

With NeoGPT, firms can access AI-driven copilots that streamline research, compliance, and customer relationship management. His past associations include global financial heavyweights such as Barclays, HSBC, Credit Suisse, and AT&T. At Finnovate, Srivastava brings to the jury a keen eye for efficiency, AI feasibility, and product-market fit, especially in data-intensive problem statements like FS LLMs and compliance automation.

Ananth Nagaraj — Founder, Gnani.ai & Voicebiometrics.ai

As founder of Gnani.ai, Ananth Nagaraj is pioneering generative voice AI that bridges the gap between human experience and enterprise operations. His firm, trusted by 200+ global clients, has delivered multilingual speech-to-text and agentic AI solutions that radically improve customer engagement.

Nagaraj is deeply invested in building scalable, multilingual CX platforms for BFSI clients. At Finnovate, his insights are particularly relevant to problem statements around breaking language barriers and developing virtual assistants. With experience in both deep-tech IP and customer-first design, he offers the perfect blend of technical rigour and empathy-driven innovation.

Jayakrishnan Rajagopalan — Enterprise Architect, Kyndryl | ULI Architect, RBIH

Jayakrishnan Rajagopalan is a strategist and design thinker with a clear vision: to reduce friction in India’s lending ecosystem through smarter, modular digital products. Currently at Kyndryl, he leads architecture for GenAI platforms across BFSI and government sectors.

Jayakrishnan’s most prominent work includes designing and scaling the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) for the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, a platform that enables seamless digital access to lending products like MSME and dairy loans. His participation on the jury reflects Finnovate’s commitment to building solutions that are not only innovative but truly inclusive. He will be pivotal in evaluating ideas focused on public platforms, cloud-native architecture, and lending automation.

What the Jury Will Evaluate

Each stage of the hackathon requires a distinct lens. In the Ideation Round, jury members will assess:

Relevance to one of the five published problem statements

Innovation and originality

Feasibility within the Indian BFSI ecosystem

Alignment with user needs, especially underserved or non-English-speaking customers In the Prototype Round, the focus shifts to:

Working models or early demos of the proposed solution

Technical stability and architecture

Practical integration with banking systems or public APIs

Scope for real-world deployment in regulated environments With their combined knowledge, the jury offers holistic evaluation, from deep-tech design to user behaviour, from pilot readiness to long-term ecosystem impact.

Finnovate at a Glance

Presented by: Kyndryl

Hosted by: Mint

Supported by: Bhashini

Eligible Teams: 2–4 members; must be employed with a startup or ISV in the BFSI space

Key Themes Include:

AI-powered multilingual banking interfaces

Document digitisation using OCR and automation

Virtual agents and intelligent assistants

Unified Lending Interface (ULI) models

BFSI-specific LLM development Rules at a Glance:

Strictly for working professionals

All submissions must be original and completed within the hackathon period

No use of AI-generated or pre-written code

Submission deadlines are final

Participants must adhere to a code of conduct throughout Conclusion: Human-Centred Tech for a Financially Inclusive India

Finnovate Hackathon offers a platform where innovation is evaluated by how deeply it understands the Indian banking consumer — their languages, challenges, and goals.

The jury assembled for this year’s hackathon reflects that ethos. Each member brings clarity of purpose, decades of experience, and a strong commitment to building technologies that are secure, scalable, and socially relevant.

For participants, this is a rare chance to have their ideas reviewed and possibly mentored by those actively shaping the future of finance. And for the industry at large, the Finnovate Hackathon is another step towards bridging the gap between technology and inclusion.

Stay tuned as we enter the most exciting stage of the hackathon — where ideas turn into impact.