Mega drone show lights up Delhi's Diwali celebrations at Connaught Place

Delhi ushered in its Diwali celebrations with a grand public event at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. Organised by the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism, the two-day festival, ‘Dilli Ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali’, witnessed a large turnout on its opening day. The event, held on Dhanteras, was inaugurated by chief minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of tourism minister Kapil Mishra, cabinet minister Ashish Sood and education minister Ravinder Inder Raj.

Connaught Place, one of the capital's prominent public spaces, was specially decorated for the festive occasion. The illuminated venue and vibrant decorations attracted a large number of Delhiites, who gathered to participate in the celebrations. The initiative aims to promote Diwali as a community festival while showcasing the capital's cultural traditions and heritage.

The programme began with the arrival of dignitaries, followed by the chief minister's arrival at the venue. The ceremonial proceedings commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony, after which floral bouquets were presented to the guests. The managing director and chief executive officer of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) delivered the welcome address, followed by speeches by tourism minister Kapil Mishra and chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Mega drone show and Maha Aarti emerge as major attractions One of the highlights of the evening was the mega drone show, which illuminated the night sky with festive motifs and spectacular visuals. Hundreds of synchronised drones created visual representations associated with Diwali, combining modern technology with the traditional spirit of the festival. The aerial display drew the attention of visitors gathered at Central Park.

The drone show was followed by the Maha Aarti of Goddess Lakshmi, adding a spiritual dimension to the celebrations. The evening then moved into a musical presentation by the KESHAVAM group, which hosted a bhajan clubbing session. The performance blended devotional music with contemporary musical elements, bringing together spirituality and a format aimed at younger audiences.

The combination of the drone display, religious ceremonies and musical performances offered visitors different ways to participate in the celebrations. The programme sought to bring traditional festive elements and contemporary entertainment together at a public venue.

Three competitions offer cash prizes of up to ₹ 1.51 lakh As part of the celebrations, Delhi Tourism also introduced three social media competitions – ‘RWA Rangoli’, ‘Shoot 'n Shine’ and ‘REEL It’. The initiatives encourage registered Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), photography enthusiasts and content creators to showcase their creativity and share their Diwali celebrations through different formats.

Participants have been encouraged to explore themes such as eco-friendly celebrations, sustainable decorations, Delhi's heritage, community spirit and kindness. The competitions are designed to encourage creative participation while highlighting environmentally conscious ways of celebrating the festival.

The competitions also carry cash awards. Under the ‘RWA Rangoli’ category, the winner will receive the Golden Diya Award worth ₹71,000. The ‘Shoot 'n Shine’ competition offers a Golden Frame Award worth ₹1,01,000, while the winner of ‘REEL It’ will receive the Golden Lens Award worth ₹1,51,000.

The two-day celebrations will continue on Saturday, November 7, at Central Park, Connaught Place. The second day will feature another round of cultural performances, along with the much-anticipated mega drone show and bhajan clubbing, giving visitors another opportunity to experience the festivities.

According to Delhi Tourism, the initiative aims to make Diwali a collective celebration for the people of the capital. It also seeks to encourage community participation, promote eco-friendly festivities and provide residents with a platform for cultural and creative expression.

Through the event, the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism aim to position the capital as a vibrant destination for large-scale public celebrations, bringing together technology, devotion, music and community engagement.