Meril Launches MyClip, Transcatheter-Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) System in India

Meril Life Sciences, a global med-tech company, launched MyClip, a Transcatheter Edge-To-Edge Repair (TEER) system, on June 14. The Structural Heart Innovation event, held at Meril Academy, Vapi, Gujarat, from June 13–15, 2025, gathered over 150 Indian interventional cardiologists,cardiac imaging experts and international figures such as Prof. Ottavio Alfieri, Prof. Francesco Maisano, and Prof. Agricola.

The introduction to MyClip indicates developments in structural heart solutions in India and reflects Meril’s commitment to accessible cutting-edge cardiac care.

MyClip TEER System is designed for patients with severe Mitral Regurgitation (MR) who face high surgical risk due to conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, advanced age, physical frailty, enlarged or weak heart, and patients with kidney, lung and liver problems. Untreated MR can have a significant mortality rate, with over 50% of patients not surviving without timely intervention, and a one-year mortality rate that can reach 57%.

The MyClip TEER System allows for the precise closure of the mitral valve flaps, which can help prevent the backward flow of purified blood into the lungs. The procedure is minimally invasive, typically lasts about an hour, and may allow patients to return home within 3–5 days. Following discharge, patients may resume daily activities like walking and non-strenuous work relatively soon after the procedure.

The COAPT Study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), reported that patients who received device-based therapy for mitral regurgitation experienced significantly better outcomes compared to those receiving standard medical treatment. Within 24 months, the hospitalisation rate for heart failure was reduced to 35.8% per patient-year in the device group, compared to 67.9% in the control group. Additionally, mortality within the same period was notably lower in the device group, at 29.1%, compared to 46.1% in the control group.

Currently, approximately 150 TEERprocedures are performed annually in India, with the majority of patients falling in the age group of 30 to 60 years. These statistics bring to light a pressing need for early and effective intervention in younger demographics.

In his inaugural speech, Sanjeev Bhatt, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Meril Life Sciences, said, “In India, around 1.5 million people are known to have severe mitral regurgitation. Of these at least 1.2 million are post myocardial infarction (MI or a heart attack) or due to heart failure. Introduction of the MyClip TEER system marks a pivotal shift and we’re witnessing early adoption. Meril’s efforts in training cardiologists and building TEE-based imaging expertise are crucial steps in scaling this life-saving therapy across the country."

“With MyClip, Meril is reshaping the country’s role in global medtech. This homegrown innovation is a testament to what Indian science, engineering, and clinical collaboration can achieve together. Meril’s nationwide public awareness campaign #TreatmentZarooriHai with brand ambassador MS Dhoni aims to educate patients and families about the life-saving value of timely intervention in mitral valve regurgitation,” Mr. Bhatt added.

The two-day Structural Heart Innovation scientific program featured case demonstrations, interactive hands-on workshops, and presentations by leading Interventional Cardiologists and Echocardiologists. The event concluded with a call to build a sustainable M-TEER ecosystem in India, focused on accessibility, clinical excellence, and continuous innovation.