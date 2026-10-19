Mesa School of Business secures ₹110 crore in Series A co-led by Dharana Capital, Elevation Capital

Bengaluru: Higher education startup Mesa School of Business has raised ₹110 crore ($12 million) that includes a Series A funding round co-led by Dharana Capital and existing backer Elevation Capital. Elevation Capital is widely known for early-stage bets on Indian consumer-tech unicorns, including Paytm, Swiggy, Meesho, and Urban Company.

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Co-founded in 2023 by Ankit Agarwal and Varun Limaye, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup positions itself as an outcome-focused alternative to traditional business management institutes. Mesa’s pedagogical framework integrates real-world venture creation and artificial intelligence product development directly into its core academic curriculum.

"Higher education in India needs to be rebuilt for the AI era, not patched," said Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner at Elevation Capital, emphasizing the need for ground-up institutional re-engineering.

Vamsi Duvvuri, Founder and Managing Partner at Dharana Capital, added: "What stood out to us was how Mesa designs new programmes for an AI-first world while staying obsessed with outcomes: the skills students gain, the jobs they land, and the companies they build."

Strong CTCs and Founder-Office Placements The Series A capital deployment follows verifiable placement and venture creation metrics across Mesa’s graduate and undergraduate tracks. Independent audits conducted by B2K Analytics for the school’s initial two postgraduate cohorts revealed an average annual compensation package (CTC) of ₹26 lakh, with the top 25% cohort segment reaching ₹36.5 lakh per annum.

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All placed graduates were absorbed by high-growth venture-backed companies, including Zomato, Zepto, Urban Company, Scapia, and Comet. Notably, 58% of placed students landed direct founder-office and strategic chief-of-staff roles, supported by a specialized 60-plus person career placement team.

In-House Incubator Hits ₹ 50 Cr+ ARR Venture creation serves as a central commercial engine for the institution’s experiential learning model. Approximately 20% (1 in 5) of Mesa graduates chose to forgo traditional corporate placement offers to establish their own ventures.

The Mesa Startup Lab, the school’s proprietary incubator, has supported around 50 student-led businesses. These student ventures have collectively secured ₹25 crore in external equity funding and non-dilutive grants from prominent investors, including Nikhil Kamath and Ronnie Screwvala. The portfolio of student-founded companies currently reports a combined annual revenue run-rate (ARR) exceeding ₹50 crore.

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Highlighted portfolio companies include Everaw which featured on Shark Tank India, as well as Mumbai Pav Co., founded by two inaugural cohort students, which has raised ₹9 crore in standalone growth capital.

Capital Allocation and Scalability With over 550 students enrolled across its Post Graduate Programme in Startup Leadership, undergraduate offerings, and Forge (a one-year program tailored for fresh graduates), Mesa plans to utilize the Series A proceeds to scale physical campus capacity, build specialized AI-first learning modules, and deepen operational integration with India's startup ecosystem.

"Every student builds, every student learns AI, and founders are always in the room," said Ankit Agarwal, Co-founder of Mesa School of Business. "This capital will help us expand our reach and continue building an ecosystem where young leaders learn by doing."

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