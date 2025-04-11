Mickelson shoots 75 at the Masters and in jeopardy of missing the cut for 1st time since 2016

Augusta (Georgia), Apr 11 (AP) Phil Mickelson's attempt to turn back the clock one more time at the Masters got off to a rocky start.

The 54-year-old three-time Masters champion opened with a 3-over 75 on Thursday, leaving him well back of the leaders. He is in jeopardy of missing the cut for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in 32 appearances at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

Mickelson didn't speak with reporters after the round, which he culminated with bogeys on No. 17 and 18. He was overheard telling tournament officials who facilitate player interviews, "C'mon guys, I shot 75 today. I haven't ate all day. I'll catch you tomorrow."

Two years ago Mickelson shot a final-round 65 to finish tied for second, the best finish ever by a player 50 years or older in tournament history.

This year his thunder might get stolen by 65-year-old Fred Couples, who shot an opening-round 71.

It was evident early on this would not be Mickelson's day.

He shot 39 on the front nine and finished his round by hitting just eight of 14 fairways and converting was 2 of 4 sand saves. The lone highlight came on No. 16 when he thrilled the crowd by settling his tee shot on the 185-yard, par-3 to within five feet for an easy birdie.

But Mickelson failed to take advantage of the momentum swing on the final two holes.

His drive on 17 sailed way left and nearly found the adjacent seventh green. He managed to work out of that jam, leaving his approach shot to the right side of the green.

But a manageable loft wedge rolled well past the flag and came to rest near the back side of the green. When his 15-foot par putt rolled past the cup, Mickelson raised his leg and let out a frustrated groan.

He found the sand bunker on 18, but couldn't save par there either.

Mickelson won his first green jacket in 2004, then captured another two years later. In 2010, he joined what is an elusive group of eight players that have three or more green jackets by shooting 16-under 272, etching his name in tournament lore.