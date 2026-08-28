Miffed with Skys interview of Imrans sons, PCB considered pulling players out of Test against Eng

Karachi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board had considered not sending its players to the field after lunch break on the opening day of their second Test against England at Lord's but eventually settled for a complaint after host broadcaster Sky Sports aired an interview of jailed former PM Imran Khan's sons.

The PCB, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter but sources aware of the development said a formal complaint has been sent to Sky Sports over the matter.

Former England skipper Mike Atherton conducted the 18-minute interview with Imran's sons, Kassim and Suleman. The two expressed fears about the well-being of their 73-year-old father, who is a celebrated former captain under whom the country won its first and only ODI World Cup in 1992.

The PCB had objected to the telecast of the conversation recorded on Wednesday and even considered keeping its players off the field after lunch in protest if Sky went ahead with the broadcast, sources aware of the developments said.

However, the visitors did take the field as scheduled and England ended the day at 248 for nine on Thursday.

The PCB learned about the interview after Sky ran a teaser for the segment ahead of the Test. The Bard, it is learnt, contacted the broadcaster, asking it not to air the interview.

In Pakistan, PTV, which is broadcasting the series, did not show the interview.

Imran's health has become a major talking point globally in recent weeks. He was recently taken for medical examination at the Shifa Hospital in Islamabad on the directions of Pakistan's Supreme Court but was brought back to the prison after a check-up.