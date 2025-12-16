Mint x Appreciate: Bringing Global Investing Closer to Indian Readers

For decades, the United States stock market has been the centre of gravity for global finance. Home to world-famous indices like the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average, it captures the pulse of the world’s most influential companies.

From trillion-dollar tech giants and healthcare innovators to energy, retail, and entertainment powerhouses, the US market reflects the full spectrum of modern enterprise. It’s more than a measure of economic strength; it’s where much of the world’s innovation takes shape.

For many Indians, that market used to feel distant. Today, it’s part of everyday investing conversations. Growing financial awareness, easier digital access, and the appeal of owning a piece of global brands have changed how Indian investors think. Buying a slice of Apple, Amazon, or Tesla isn’t a dream anymore — it’s part of a smarter, more diversified portfolio.

Mint x Appreciate: A New Collaboration To serve this growing curiosity, Mint has launched a dedicated US Markets section in collaboration with Appreciate, India’s pioneering global investing platform.

The new Mint x Appreciate page is built for readers who want to understand what drives the world’s largest capital market and how it connects to their own portfolios. It brings together Mint’s journalistic depth and Appreciate’s expertise in simplifying cross-border investing.

Here, readers will find stories that explain trends, track market movements, and highlight opportunities for Indians looking to explore the US market with confidence.

“For too long, investing in the US markets has felt distant or complex for many Indian investors. Our goal is to simplify that journey — to turn curiosity into confidence.”

— Shlok Srivastav, Cofounder & COO, Appreciate

A Shared Vision for Smarter Investing At its core, this partnership rests on one shared belief: good investing begins with good information.

Both Mint and Appreciate see education as the bridge between interest and action. “By collaborating with Mint, we’re creating a platform where investors can educate themselves before they invest,” adds Srivastav.

It’s not about promoting products, it’s about giving readers the context, clarity, and confidence they need to make better financial decisions.

What Readers Can Expect The new US Markets page on Mint acts as a single, trusted destination for global investing insights.

Readers will find:

Simple explainers on concepts like index investing, ETFs, and global diversification.

Step-by-step guides for beginners entering the US market.

Expert commentary from Appreciate’s analysts and Mint’s editorial team.

Data-driven features that decode the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones movements.

Deep-dive stories on fast-growing themes like AI, green energy, and consumer tech. Whether you’re exploring your first international stock or following quarterly earnings on Wall Street, the platform brings the global picture into clear focus.

Why the US Market Appeals to Indian Investors Investing in the US market gives Indian investors access to something invaluable — a front-row seat to global innovation. American companies lead in areas that shape the future, from technology and healthcare to renewable energy and digital media.

Here’s why more Indians are adding US equities to their portfolios:

Global diversification: Spreading investments across markets helps reduce risk and build balance.

Innovation advantage: Exposure to companies driving the next wave of technological progress.

Ease of access: Liberalised remittance rules and seamless investing platforms make participation simple. In a world where economies are increasingly interconnected, global investing is more than just an option, it’s a smart evolution of the Indian investor’s journey.

How Appreciate Makes It Simple Appreciate was built on a straightforward idea — global investing should feel as easy as domestic investing. Its digital platform lets Indians buy US stocks and ETFs directly, with end-to-end regulatory compliance and transparent execution.

Some standout features include:

Lowest Cost: The platform has the lowest brokerage of 0.05% or Rs. 5 (whichever is higher) on trades, and zero withdrawal, remittance and subscription fees.

Seamless remittances: The app enables you to remit to your US wallet directly, with minimal turnaround time.

Fractional investing: Own part of a global stock like Alphabet or NVIDIA starting from ₹ 1.

Built-in currency conversion: Manage USD-INR seamlessly within the platform.

Transparent, compliant investing: Backed by IFSCA, partners and aligned with global norms.

Clean, intuitive design: So even first-time investors can get started confidently. By combining technology with education, Appreciate has removed the traditional barriers that kept global investing out of reach.

The Investor’s Takeaway The Mint x Appreciate partnership gives readers a space to learn before they invest. Every story, chart, and commentary is designed to inform — not overwhelm — turning curiosity into informed action. It offers practical insights on how global events move US indices, which sectors are driving long-term growth, and how dollar movements influence INR returns. It’s a platform built for thoughtful investors who want to grow through understanding, not speculation.

Explore the US Markets — Now on Mint With Mint x Appreciate, Indian investors have a new home for credible, easy-to-read insights on global markets. Whether you’re starting out or already tracking Wall Street, this collaboration helps you see the bigger picture and take the next step with confidence.

“With the Mint x Appreciate US Markets page, our focus is on making global investing simple, credible, and insightful. This partnership helps readers make sense of global shifts and turn that understanding into smarter investing decisions.”

— Subho Moulik, CEO & Co-founder, Appreciate

“We are excited about this collaboration, which reflects Mint’s commitment to helping our readers who are globally-minded see the world of finance through a wider lens. Together with Appreciate, we’re looking to open up conversations about global opportunity and financial confidence.”

— Binoy Prabhakar, Chief Content Officer, Hindustan Times Digital Streams

Visit the new Mint x Appreciate US Markets page — where financial knowledge meets real opportunity.

To know more about investing in US stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds, click here.