Minutes To Survival: The Hope with Portable Ultrasound Technology

For 78-year-old Nirmala (name changed) from Vadodara, diabetes and hypertension did not deter her from living the lifestyle she aspired. However, life is uncertain. An ordinary day in Nirmala's active lifestyle turned unfortunate when she experienced sudden breathlessness and was rushed to Bhailal Amin General Hospital. Her condition worsened on the way to the hospital, with her pulse rate dropping to a life-threatening 20 beats per minute. The critical condition necessitated immediate care — admitting her to the ICU and conducting further tests. Her test results revealed an alarming spike in potassium levels—a common symptom of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), the severity of which ranges from minor loss of kidney function to complete kidney failure. In Nirmala's case, the elevated potassium levels in her blood led to her cardiac arrest. The doctors had only one course of action — stabilising her heart by reducing the potassium level in her blood through dialysis.

When time is of the essence, you need medical technology that races against time. Credit it to the scale and scope of advanced MedTech, with portable and precision-led imaging solutions, there is hope in critical cases like Nirmala’s. A portable advanced ultrasound machine helped the doctors at Bhailal Amin General Hospital accurately insert a femoral dialysis catheter, saving time in the moments that mattered.

Portable Solutions in Moments that Matter At Bhailal Amin General Hospital, with the help of GE HealthCare's Vscan Air™ handheld ultrasound in the ICU, the doctors were able to immediately perform the catheter insertion for dialysis. The Vscan Air™ handheld ultrasound is a flexible, wireless dual-probe ultrasound device that delivers crystal-clear images and enables diagnosis at the point of care. Prompt and swift intervention with the Vscan Air™ handheld ultrasound allowed her dialysis process to start in time—proving that such advanced ultrasound devices can be lifesaving. Today, Nirmala is back home, gradually resuming her daily activities.

By taking the ultrasound machine to the patient, doctors saved substantial time during the insertion process, which proved lifesaving for Nirmala. In just 10 minutes, the doctors were able to start the dialysis process, stabilising the potassium levels and allowing Nirmala to regain consciousness six hours later. Understanding a Patient's Journey with AKI AKI is common, especially in elderly patients with pre-existing chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. It is often triggered during hospitalisations. Nirmala's story exemplifies how timely intervention of dialysis can save lives.

Even in hospitals, AKI-related admissions are gradually on the rise. A study conducted in a tertiary care hospital found that out of 1150 patients admitted in one year, 220 had AKI. The study revealed that the in-hospital mortality rate for AKI patients was 19.09%, compared to just 1.8% for those without it. In India, up to 6% of hospitalised patients, with even higher rates in intensive care units experience a sudden decline in kidney function. To understand the severity and causes of rising AKI cases in the country, we need to take a step back and recognise the burden of these chronic illnesses.

Hypertension affects about 33% of adults over 45 in India , diabetes affects 8-10% of the adult population, with higher rates in the elderly , while cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, cause nearly 50% of deaths in those over 65. These factors increase the risk of conditions like bradycardia and triple vessel disease (TVD).

When affected by AKI, potassium levels in the blood rise, making it toxic to the human body. This can disrupt heart rhythm, causing conditions like bradycardia (slow heart rate) or cardiac arrest. If untreated, it can lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD), making timely intervention critical.

The future of diagnosis and care is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Portable and handheld devices are the future of MedTech innovations. Such innovations can further democratise the healthcare ecosystem by improving accessibility, even in the most underserved regions. From guiding emergency interventions to providing critical insights in complex cases, they can transform how and where care is delivered.

Portable devices like GE HealthCare's Vscan Air™ handheld ultrasound embody a commitment to improving patient outcomes and redefining the standard of care. Nirmala's story is a testament to how these advancements are not just saving lives but also offering families hope and assurance in moments of crisis. The world of healthcare is unpredictable, and uncertain. While we emergencies cannot be predicted, how we prevent them with advanced solutions makes all the difference.