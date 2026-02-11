M&M Q3 PAT up 38.54 pc at ₹5,021.47 cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38.54 jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹5,021.47 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 propelled mainly by strong performance of the auto and farm sector.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,624.48 crore a year ago, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹51,579.95 crore as compared to ₹41,464.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

This is the first time M&M has crossed ₹50,000 crore revenue on a consolidated basis.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹41,464.98 crore as compared to ₹37,096.65 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

In the quarter the group incurred an exceptional outgo of ₹292.94 crore on account of the new Labour Codes, the filing said.

Auto segment posted quarterly volume of 3.02 lakh units, up 23 per cent from the same period last fiscal, M&M said, adding the farm sector volume was at 1.5 lakh units, a growth of 23 per cent from the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Commenting on the performance, M&M Group CEO & Managing Director, Anish Shah, said a solid operating performance across the group in Q3 FY26 reflected the group's strong focus on growth coupled with disciplined execution.

"Auto & farm has maintained its leadership position on the back of steady customer demand, strong product acceptance and unwavering focus on operational excellence," he said, adding TechM continues to make meaningful progress.

Mahindra Finance delivered another solid quarter with meaningful PAT growth while maintaining strong asset quality, Shah said, adding "we are especially pleased to see breakout performance from two of our growth gems, Mahindra Logistics and Mahindra Lifespaces".

M&M Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Rajesh Jejurikar said,"We have achieved a 90 basis points YoY increase in SUV revenue share and 10 bps YoY increase in LCV ( less than 3.5 tonnes) market share in Q3."