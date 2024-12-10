Moby Partners with PumpBTC to Revolutionize BTC Liquidity

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moby, a leading on-chain options protocol, and PumpBTC, a pioneering BTC liquidity platform, have announced a strategic partnership to unlock new earning opportunities for BTC holders. This collaboration combines their strengths to deliver higher rewards and maximize yield potential for Bitcoin holders. Moby is the No.1 options protocol on Arbitrum and a top-tier platform across all chains. With exceptionally tight spreads for seamless options trading, an advanced DeFi Option Vault(DOV) system, and recent expansion into Berachain, Moby offers enhanced yield strategies for users seeking efficient and consistent returns. PumpBTC transforms Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a productive, yield-generating asset. By staking BTC, users receive $pumpBTC, a liquid staking token that unlocks access to DeFi protocols, delivers rewards, improves capital efficiency, and drives active ecosystem participation. This partnership combines Moby's advanced structured products, DOV, with PumpBTC's robust staking infrastructure to maximize returns and expand DeFi opportunities across Arbitrum and Berachain, empowering BTC holders to maximize their assets' potential and unlock new opportunities in decentralized finance. With Moby's Options Vaults, users can deposit BTC to earn stable rewards through PumpBTC, while options strategies provide an additional yield boost. Combined returns from both staking and trading are reinvested via automated processes, compounding user rewards over time. This strategy offers stable base income alongside the potential for double-digit annualized returns. "We're excited to partner with Moby in building institutional-grade DeFi products. Their technology and our market presence will create significant value across Arbitrum and Berachain," said Jose, Chief of Meme at PumpBTC. "The partnership with PumpBTC is an important step for Moby in bringing on-chain structured products to institutions and users on Arbitrum and Berachain," stated Ben, CEO of Moby. "Looking ahead, Moby plans to expand partnerships with industry leaders like PumpBTC and strengthen collaboration in the LST/LRT and real-world assets (RWA) sectors using advanced DOV frameworks." Moby Contacts Team Moby team@moby.trade About Moby Moby is an on-chain options protocol to lead the next narrative for DeFi. Moby offers an optimized trading environment based on its pioneering SLE (Synchronized Liquidity Engine) and Dynamic Risk Premium model, which enables real-time accurate pricing, narrowest spread in the market, abundant liquidity, and Robinhood-class UI/UX. Moby is set to provide new features such as capital efficiency improvement models and structured products to welcome institutions and the traditional TradFi audience. Website Twitter Discord Docs Blog About PumpBTC PumpBTC transforms Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a productive, yield-generating asset. By staking BTC, users receive $pumpBTC, a liquid staking token that unlocks access to DeFi protocols, delivers rewards, improves capital efficiency, and drives active ecosystem participation. Website Twitter Discord Docs Blog Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576560/Moby_PumpBTC.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390993/Moby_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

