Modi’s Netherlands visit revives focus on Gujarat’s ambitious Kalpasar project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands has brought renewed momentum to Gujarat’s proposed Kalpasar project after India and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent for technical cooperation in water resource management.

The agreement, signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, is expected to support the technically complex project through Dutch expertise in marine engineering and flood control systems.

During the visit, Modi toured the Afsluitdijk dam in the Netherlands alongside Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The Dutch structure, regarded as a landmark water management project, has been cited by officials as a possible technical reference point for the Kalpasar scheme.

Long-pending water infrastructure project The Kalpasar project proposes building a large dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to create a freshwater reservoir using river water that currently flows into the sea.

Apart from water storage, the project includes plans for irrigation expansion, renewable energy generation, transportation links and fisheries development.

According to official estimates, the project could provide irrigation support to nearly 10 lakh hectares across parts of Saurashtra and improve regional connectivity by reducing travel distance between South and western Gujarat.

The project was first conceptualised during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister but has faced delays over the years because of engineering, environmental and financial challenges.

Indo-Dutch cooperation in water management The Netherlands is considered a global leader in water infrastructure and coastal engineering. Indian officials said cooperation under the India-Dutch strategic partnership on water could help Gujarat access advanced technical expertise required for the project.

Earlier this year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also held discussions with Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards regarding technical collaboration and formation of an Indo-Dutch expert group.