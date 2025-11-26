Momentus Digital Launches MoAI: An Agentic AI-Powered Marketing Suite

Momentus Digital is proud to introduce MoAI, an Agentic AI-powered platform designed to transform the way brands manage and optimize their digital advertising efforts. Seamlessly integrating with Google Ads, Meta, and other DSPs, MoAI empowers marketers to streamline routine tasks, leverage data-driven insights, and deliver highly personalized ads at scale. Beyond optimization, MoAI enables brands to generate creative content, uncover actionable creative insights, and produce videos efficiently, all within a single platform.

MoAI simplifies the process with advanced AI-driven capabilities, including:

AI buddy: An intelligent AI assistant designed to enhance campaign performance through workflow-driven guidance. It provides actionable insights, identifies optimization opportunities, and offers strategic recommendations. You remain in control of every decision, while AI Buddy executes the selected actions directly on Google or Meta, ensuring measurable impact.

Creative Fusion: A powerful tool for generating, resizing, adapting, and localizing creatives across multiple languages, now including AI video generation. Creative Fusion streamlines creative production at scale, enabling brands to produce high-quality images and AI-videos quickly and efficiently

Creative Insight pulse: Analyzes every element of images and videos to uncover patterns that drive better performance, helping marketers create more effective and engaging creatives.

MoAI leverages conversational AI tools, letting you interact with your AI Buddy and define custom workflows. It provides actionable guidance, highlights top-performing ads, and continuously refines them through AI analysis, all while keeping full records for compliance. With marketing shifting toward creative-first delivery, as seen with Meta’s Andromeda update, MoAI empowers brands to generate diverse, high-quality creatives and videos at scale. This ensures the creative density platforms demand, helping marketers boost performance, reduce manual work, and stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape,” said Ms. Arooshi Dharamdasani, CEO of Momentus Digital.



Momentus Digital is a full-service digital marketing and technology company that helps brands grow faster by combining human creativity with intelligent automation. We provide end-to-end solutions across performance marketing (Google, Meta, DSPs), native and brand advertising, mobile DSPs, and influencer campaigns. Powered by AI, our platform enables scalable creative and video generation, actionable insights, and streamlined workflow automation. By offering a multi-channel, multi-tool approach, Momentus empowers brands to tackle every marketing challenge—driving engagement, conversions, and measurable growth across the digital landscape.

For more information, visit [https://momentusdigital.in/]

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.