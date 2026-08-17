Monsoon no barrier: Goa sees 61.38 lakh tourists in 7 months, July records 2.27 pc growth

Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) Goa recorded 61.38 lakh visitors between January and July, with July alone posting a 2.27 per cent year-on-year rise, underscoring demand during the monsoon, traditionally an off‑peak season for the coastal state, officials said.

The focus was shifting beyond mere numbers, with efforts underway to broaden offerings and markets, enhance international connectivity, and develop tourism products designed to draw visitors throughout the year, Goa Tourism Minister told reporters on Sunday.

The state received 59.02 lakh domestic and 2.36 lakh international visitors during the first seven months of 2026. The overall tourist footfall during January-July grew 0.08 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. July alone saw 6.94 lakh tourist arrivals, marking a 2.27 per cent increase over July 2025, as per data provided by the tourism department.

Khaunte said the figures showed that Goa remained a strong and resilient tourism destination.

"At the same time, we are looking beyond numbers and working to diversify our offerings and our markets, strengthen international connectivity and build tourism products that can attract visitors across seasons," Khaunte said.

The state is promoting wellness, heritage, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), adventure, nautical and spiritual tourism, besides gastronomy and workation, to create reasons for visitors to travel to Goa beyond traditional beach holidays, he informed.

Goa is also working to expand its international tourism footprint by engaging with emerging and established source markets, while strengthening air connectivity and developing targeted tourism products, the minister added.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the July figures were significant as they indicated continued demand during the monsoon, traditionally considered an off-peak period for Goa.

"The state has been actively promoting monsoon tourism and experience-led travel, encouraging visitors to explore Goa's hinterland, culture, wellness, cuisine, nature and adventure offerings during the green season," Naik said.