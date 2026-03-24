More than just the sparkle: Why are younger buyers investing in diamonds

Across cultures and centuries, the natural diamond has served as a marker for life’s most meaningful milestones. Its appeal runs deeper than just sparkle; it is a symbol, an affection that transcends surface value.

Consider its origins: a diamond is a billion years in the making. That longevity speaks to a fundamental human desire—the longing to forge things that endure: a marriage, a family, a lasting legacy.

And yet, in a world hyper-focused on financial metrics, we often default to judging this billion-year relic as we would a modern financial product. We benchmark it against gold, mutual funds, or other market-linked assets. To be sure, natural diamond prices have demonstrated remarkable resilience, growing at an average annual rate of 2-3% over the past 50 years. In the Indian rupee, that growth appears even more pronounced, buffered by currency dynamics.

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But to dwell solely on this economic stability is to miss the point entirely. This measured growth in value is a byproduct of its endurance, not the primary reason it is cherished. We do not invest in diamonds to diversify a portfolio; we buy them to preserve a moment.

The purchase of natural diamonds is tied to a moment worth preserving.

A New Generation of Diamond Buyers

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Younger Indian consumers already understand this. According to a recent Deloitte study, diamonds are second only to gold in terms of preferred material of choice for jewellery, with 58% of respondents in the 20-25 age group selecting diamonds. In fact, from 2018 to 2022, average consumer spending on diamond jewellery in India nearly tripled, from $560 to around $1,500.

It signals a generational shift. One rooted not just in aesthetics but in meaning. These are consumers who see diamonds as more than adornment—they see them as wearable milestones. Whether it's the first big promotion, a wedding, or a gift to oneself after a year of personal growth, the purchase is tied to a moment worth preserving. And natural diamonds, with their timelessness and emotional resonance, are the perfect way to mark it.

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The Human and Environmental Story

Today’s diamond story is not just about heritage or economics. It’s also about responsibility.

Natural diamond producers are investing in sustainability, community development, and environmental protection. According to the Diamond Facts Report, over 80% of water used in natural diamond recovery is recycled; the industry protects four times the land they use for mining through biodiversity conservation and wildlife protection; and leading producers are on track to reach carbon neutrality goals by 2030 to 2050.

Moreover, the modern natural diamond industry supports over 10 million livelihoods across the globe, from cutting centers in Surat to mining communities in Africa. That human value is not speculative—it's active, ongoing, and real.

To own a natural diamond is to own a fragment of time.

Investments in Legacy

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Diamonds are not financial products. They are not meant to be day-traded or benchmarked against gold ETFs. The well-informed, well-read cohort of Gen Z jewellery buyers understands this, while also appreciating the steady growth potential that comes with natural diamonds.

But as far as meaningful investments go—in memory, in heritage, in value that outlasts fashion cycles or tech upgrades—natural diamonds stand in a class of their own. To own a natural diamond is to own a fragment of time, a piece of the Earth’s story, and a chapter of your own.

And that kind of value? It only grows.