MosBuild Expands Global Alliances with New Partnership Supporting Indian Exporters at the 2027 Edition

New Delhi — MosBuild, Eurasia’s largest exhibition for the building and interiors industry, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), India’s apex trade promotion body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.The collaboration aims to create new opportunities for Indian companies seeking to enter or expand in the Russian market, with participation supported through MAS from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

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This partnership aims to strengthen bilateral trade engagement and unlock new export opportunities for Indian companies across the construction, building materials, and interior design sectors in the Russian market.

With Russia’s construction industry valued at USD 185 billion and rapidly expanding, the collaboration between MosBuild and FIEO will serve as a catalyst for Indian exporters seeking to enter or expand in Eurasia. It aligns with India’s broader export diversification goals under the Government’s Make in India and Market Access Initiative programs.

Through this partnership, MosBuild × FIEO will:

Facilitate participation of Indian exporters and SMEs at MosBuild 2027.

Provide dedicated support for B2B matchmaking between Indian suppliers and Russian buyers.

Enhance trade visibility through joint promotional activities and export awareness initiatives.

Support policy-level dialogue and export readiness for Indian firms exploring the Russian market. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building stronger trade bridges between India and Russia,” said Yakov Syromyatnikov, Ecosystem Event Director, ITE Group. “By partnering with FIEO, MosBuild is creating a powerful gateway for Indian exporters to showcase their capabilities to Russian importers, distributors, and decision-makers.”

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Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish Jain, Deputy Director General of FIEO, added, “Our association with MosBuild will help Indian exporters access one of Eurasia’s most dynamic markets. With Russia’s focus on import substitution, there are significant export opportunities for Indian suppliers across a range of building and interiors categories.”

The partnership is focused in bringing Indian brands to MosBuild 2027, scheduled for 30 March – 2 April 2027 at Crocus Expo, Moscow, where FIEO will lead a dedicated India Pavilion, representing Indian manufacturers and exporters across multiple product categories.

For more information regarding participation packages, please reach out to us at: marketing@ite.group

About MosBuild

MosBuild is Eurasia’s largest international exhibition for the building and finishing materials industry. Bringing together 70,000+ visitors and 1,300+ exhibitors annually, it serves as the leading B2B platform for architects, designers, developers, distributors, and manufacturers shaping the construction and interiors landscape across Russia and the CIS.

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About FIEO The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is the apex trade promotion body jointly established by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, to represent and assist Indian exporters in global markets. FIEO provides policy advocacy, export facilitation, market intelligence, and business development support to over 30,000 exporters across product sectors and regions.

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