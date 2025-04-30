Mother Dairy milk becomes costly by up to ₹2/litre

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre to partly offset rising input costs.

The prices have been increased in all markets where the company has a presence.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litre of milk per day in Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. It also has presence in other states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Mother Dairy argued that it was compelled to increase milk prices for consumers because of the rise in procurement costs of milk from dairy farmers.

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by ₹4-5 per litre over the past few months," a Mother Dairy official said on late Tuesday.

The surge in procurement costs is mainly due to early onset of summer and heatwave conditions, the official said.

This revision represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official added.

Mother Dairy passes on 70-80 per cent of its retail prices to dairy farmers.

In Delhi-NCR, the prices of toned milk (bulk vended) have increased to ₹56 per litre from ₹54 per litre earlier.

Rates of full-cream milk (pouched) and toned milk (pouched) have been increased by ₹1 per litre to ₹69 per litre and ₹57 per litre.

Double-toned milk has become costlier by ₹2 per litre to ₹51 per litre.

The prices of cow milk has been increased to ₹59 per litre from ₹57 per litre.

In small packs of 500 ml, Mother Dairy has increased prices by ₹1 per litre for full-cream, toned, double-toned and cow milk.

Half litre full-cream milk will cost ₹35, toned milk ₹29, double-toned ₹26 and cow milk ₹30.

Mother Dairy has 9 company-owned dairy processing plants with a total capacity of more than 50 lakh litre per day.

It manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc. under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.