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Mother Dairy raises milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre, effective Thursday

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday

PTI
Published11 Nov 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Mother Dairy raises milk prices by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2-4 per litre, effective Thursday
Mother Dairy raises milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre, effective Thursday
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New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by 2-4 per litre, effective from Thursday, due to rising input costs, sources said.

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had last raised prices on May 14, 2026. Prior to that, the price revision was done in April, 2025.

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According to sources, Mother Dairy has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by 2-4 per litre, effective November 12.

Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources said the procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input cost to consumers.

Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litre per day.

In NCR, price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to 60 from 58 per litre .

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Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost 76 per litre from 72.

The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to 62 per litre from 60 per litre.

Double toned milk will cost 56 per litre from 54 per litre.

Prices of cow milk have been increased to 65 per litre from 62 per litre.

Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to 20,300 crore last fiscal year on improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand.

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Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants.

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