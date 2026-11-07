Motion Sofas: Redefining the Future of Living Room Comfort

The festive season is a time when homes come alive with celebrations, family gatherings and get-togethers with friends. The living room, in particular, becomes the centre of these moments, making it the perfect time to rethink how the space looks and feels. While festive décor adds to the atmosphere, comfortable and thoughtfully chosen furniture can make spending time together even more enjoyable.

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One upgrade worth considering is a motion sofa. Going beyond conventional fixed seating, motion sofas let you adjust your seating position with features such as motorised reclining, adjustable headrests and extendable footrests. Whether you're hosting guests, enjoying a movie night or simply unwinding after a day of celebrations, a motion sofa brings a more personalised level of comfort to your living room.

What Are Motion Sofas? A motion sofa, often called an electric recliner sofa or power recliner, is a sofa built with a motorised mechanism that lets you adjust your seating position at the touch of a button. Instead of pulling a lever or pushing back with your body weight, you simply press a switch, and the backrest and footrest glide smoothly into the position you prefer. Upright for conversation, slightly reclined for television, or fully stretched out for an afternoon nap, the sofa moves with you.

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In the better-designed models, separate motors control different parts of the sofa, such as the body, headrest, or the footrest. This means you can personalise your comfort with precision rather than settling for a single fixed recline angle.

In essence, a motion sofa is a sofa that has finally caught up with the way we live. It combines the visual appeal of a well-designed living room piece with the ergonomic benefits of a recliner, wrapped in a design that doesn’t feel clinical or bulky. It is furniture that responds to you, rather than the other way around.

Introducing the Duroflex Mov.E Motion Sofa Range Taking everyday comfort and de-stressing to a whole new level, Duroflex has recently introduced its latest motion sofa collection, the Mov.E motion sofa range. Bringing together contemporary design and advanced reclining technology, the range is designed to make everyday relaxation more personalised. Whether it's stretching out after a long day, finding the perfect position for a movie night or making room for guests, Duroflex Mov.E brings greater flexibility to the living room.

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Duroflex Mov.E Motion Sofa List

Model Reclining Technology Upholstery Charging Ports 3-Seater Price Maestro mov.E Dual motors, capacitive touch controls Premium fabric No ₹ 1,29,499 Rhapsody mov.E Individual motor adjustments Composite leatherette Available ₹ 1,08,500 Verve mov.E Zero Gravity Recline Soft-touch boucle fabric Available ₹ 78,750 Opus mov.E Motorised reclining Fabric Available ₹ 69,999 Avalon Elite mov.E Motorised reclining Water-repellent fabric Available ₹ 68,800

Duroflex Mov.E Motion Sofa Features Zero Wall Technology Duroflex lists Zero Wall technology across its Mov.E model families. The mechanism allows the sofa to extend forward during recline rather than demanding the same rearward space as a conventional reclining design. This makes near-wall placement more practical, although you should still confirm the selected model’s installation requirements and fully extended footprint.

Variety of Reclining Options Verve mov.E features Zero-Gravity recline that raises the legs while reclining the upper body into a relaxed position. Maestro takes a different approach to personalisation, pairing dual motors with touch controls for headrest and backrest adjustment. These features serve different preferences: try the positions rather than assuming the most elaborate mechanism will automatically feel best.

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Whisper Quiet Full-Powered Motion Mechanism Duroflex Mov.E motion sofas are designed for smooth, whisper-quiet reclining, allowing you to adjust your seating position without disrupting the moment. Whether you're reclining, adjusting the headrest or extending the footrest, the motorised mechanism ensures seamless movement. So you can sit back, unwind, and enjoy your comfort without unnecessary noise.

Cushioning and Upholstery Choices Sofa comfort depends on what you sit on as well as how the seat moves. Duroflex Mov.E motion sofas bring together thoughtfully designed cushioning and upholstery options for a comfortable and inviting seating experience. Choose from a range of upholstery finishes, including soft-touch fabrics, textured bouclé and premium leatherette, with select models offering different colour options to complement your living room aesthetic. Whether you prefer the cosy, tactile appeal of fabric or the sleek, refined look of leatherette, there's a finish to suit your style. Combined with supportive cushioning made with curated foam and zig-zag springs, these sofas are designed to make everyday lounging and extended seating more enjoyable.

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Built-in Charging ports Duroflex Mov.E motion sofas bring added convenience to your relaxation time with built-in charging ports on selected models. You can keep your devices charged while enjoying your favourite show, reading a book or simply unwinding. With USB-A and USB-C connectivity on select models, you don't have to leave your comfortable spot to reach for a charger.

Which Motion Sofa Suits Your Living Room? Choosing the right motion sofa depends on your living space, seating needs and preferred way to relax. Duroflex Mov.E offers five models with different features and configurations to suit varied lifestyles. Here are a few things to consider before choosing:

Available Space: Measure your living room and check the clearance required for the sofa to recline comfortably.

Seating Configuration: Choose from one-, two- and three-seater options depending on your space and seating requirements.

Reclining Features: Explore options such as Zero Gravity recline, dual-motor adjustment and individual headrests based on your comfort preferences.

Cushioning and Upholstery: Consider the cushioning and fabric finishes that complement your interiors and everyday usage.

Additional Convenience: Look for features such as built-in USB charging ports and easy-to-use reclining controls. With Duroflex Mov.E, you can find a motion sofa that brings together the right combination of design, functionality and comfort for your living room.

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A Living Room Upgrade Built Around Your Routine As the festive season brings more people together, having a living room that looks inviting and feels comfortable becomes all the more important. Whether you're hosting family, catching up with friends or enjoying a quiet evening after the celebrations, the right sofa can make these moments even better. Duroflex's Mov.E motion sofa range brings together contemporary design and personalised comfort, making it a thoughtful upgrade for the season.

With adjustable reclining, individual headrests, and convenient features across different models, the range offers more ways to relax and enjoy your living space. After all, the best festive memories aren't just about the celebrations; they're also about the moments spent unwinding with the people who matter.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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